Brenden Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, scores historic pair of TDs for Colorado

Brenden Rice is already doing his father proud.

The youngest son of NFL legend Jerry Rice made history at Colorado on Saturday, becoming the first Buffaloes player in more than 25 years to score a receiving touchdown and punt-return touchdown in the same game per ESPN.

Both scores were highlight reel-worthy, especially for a freshman playing his sixth career game.

Brenden Rice’s pair of touchdowns

First, Rice blazed through the snow and Utah’s punt team to give Colorado the lead. It was his first career punt return.

Soon after halftime, Rice showed off even more wheels with a screen pass, reaching the end zone through a soft spot in the Utah defense.

TOUCHDOWN 🙌@sam_noyer dumps it off to @BrendenRice and he takes it for the 61-yd score 💨💨



📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/w3cOqyaXPx — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 12, 2020

However, it was all Utah from there, with the Utes scoring four unanswered touchdowns to win 38-21.

Rated as a four-star wide receiver by Rivals, Rice now has 120 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in his first year with Colorado. With his pedigree, speed and length (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), there’s plenty to like about the freshman’s future, though Colorado’s head coach exercised some caution after the game.

Via ESPN:

After the game, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell said, "It was fun to see him get a chance to make a few plays. He's a good young player, he's a player we feel has a lot of upside and he's trending up and getting better week after week." Dorrell also joked, "I thought he had a dropped pass today though, so I won't be too high on his bandwagon. But he's making really good progress, so we're happy he's getting acclimated to the college level of play and he'll continue to get better."

If dropped passes are a concern for the young Rice, we can think of at least one person who can work with him on that.

Brenden Rice's freshman year is going fairly well. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

