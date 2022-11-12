Brenden Rice is self-critical; Will Rose backflip lights up Twitter; Korey Foreman improves

The Travis Dye injury dominated the USC game against Colorado on Friday night. It swallowed up the aftermath of the game. It was unavoidable for Dye’s injury — marking the end of his season and his USC career — to become the main point of conversation after the Trojans beat Colorado, 55-17.

There were other moments of note from this game. There is plenty to catch up on after Colorado — and heading into UCLA — in this USC football notebook.

Let’s give you some of the main highlights from this game, beginning with a tweet from USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, in which he admitted he has not been playing up to his own expected standard in 2022:

RICE GETS HONEST

Love and hate 😵‍💫I understand. This season I havent been no where near the person I usually am. I’m still chasing perfection tho ‼️

Great Team Win✌🏽#FightOn — Brenden Rice (@BrendenRice) November 12, 2022

TULI FACTS

Tuli Tuipulotu recorded 2.5 sacks, 3 tackles and a forced fumbled against Colorado. He now has 11.5 sacks this season which are the most in a single season by a Trojan since Morgan Breslin had 13 in 2012. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 12, 2022

TULI IN CONTEXT

Sack No. 10 for Tuli Tuipulotu! He is the first Trojan with double-digit sacks in a year since Rasheem Green in 2017 (10.0) #USC — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 12, 2022

TULI VIDEO

FBS sack leader USC Edge Tuli Tuipulotu #49 is off to a fast start tonight. Great snap timing & has natural feel for leverage pic.twitter.com/fnqKjExpne — Mark Dulgerian (@MarkDulgerian) November 12, 2022

WILL ROSE'S 2 POINTS AND BACKFLIP

Story continues

#USC holder Will Rose with the backflip after a two-point conversion. Gets an unsportsmanlike penalty call after pic.twitter.com/hplorIuUeJ — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 12, 2022

LOL

WILL ROSE IS HIM😭🤣 #FightOn — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) November 12, 2022

KYLE FORD IS MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Kyle Ford picks up 3rd and 23 after picking up a 3rd and 19 earlier in the drive. 42 yard play there. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 12, 2022

CLUTCH

Kyle Ford with 3 catches, all for first downs on 3rd downs. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) November 12, 2022

TAHJ WASHINGTON WITH THE JETS

RALEEK BROWN

Raleek Brown is the FUTURE of this USC offense 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/QseKLZ5r6H — Brian Y (@byysports) November 12, 2022

MAYBE AGAINST UCLA?

That's what Raleek Brown can do. Would love to see some of these swing passes to him before garbage time. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) November 12, 2022

MILLER MOSS GOT SOME WORK AND SOME TOUCHDOWN DRIVES

First touchdown of the season for Miller Moss. 25-yard score to Raleek Brown. #USC cruising, up 48-10 with 11:34 to go. pic.twitter.com/idMFF6Juzj — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 12, 2022

KEY POINT

Travis Dye has been USC's workhorse back, but the bright side is the Trojans' other RBs are probably pretty fresh. Austin Jones, Raleek Brown and Darwin Barlow only have a combined 31 carries in the past 6 games. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 12, 2022

KOREY FOREMAN

Positive sign for Korey Foreman. His first TFL of the season #USC pic.twitter.com/5Zfyq0TA0y — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 12, 2022

PROGRESS

Korey Foreman is getting rewarded staying in this drive after his strong effort last drive. He's got 2 tackles (1 TFL) and was also in for #USC's safety earlier. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 12, 2022

LEARNING

Korey Foreman with the big tackle in the backfield for a loss of six. Great job using his hands to negate the block and then finishes the job making the tackle in open space. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 12, 2022

THIS IS WHY GENTRY AND GOFORTH ARE SO IMPORTANT

Touchdown Buffs. Tuasivi Nomura gets beat on the fake and #Colorado QB J.T. Shrout runs in for an 8-yard score to get #Colorado back in front of the 34-point spread. #USC leads 38-17 with 7:22 to go. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 12, 2022

ANDREW VORHEES' HEALTH STATUS: GOOD

Andrew Vorhees didn't play after halftime. Lincoln Riley said that was the plan: “He’s been limited a little bit. The plan was for him and Jordan (Addison) both just to play them a little bit tonight. Get them back out there, get them rolling a little bit.” #USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 12, 2022

BOBBY HASKINS' HEALTH UPDATE

I didn't notice until rewatching that fourth-down sack, but LG Andrew Vorhees is no longer in the game. Bobby Haskins has come in at left tackle and cycled every other position outside of Brett Neilon:

LT Haskins

LG Dedich

C Neilon

RG Monheim

RT Murphy — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 12, 2022

HEALTH OVERVIEW, PART ONE

Jordan Addison, Andrew Vorhees, Bobby Haskins, and Ralen Goforth should be good to go versus UCLA.

HEALTH OVERVIEW, PART TWO

Eric Gentry is the player USC needs the most against UCLA, but compared to Jordan Addison and other players named above, Gentry appears to be further behind in his progress. This is by far the most concerning and important injury situation to monitor over the coming week.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire