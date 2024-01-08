Brenden Rice is featured in 2024 Senior Bowl Preview

Brenden Rice came a long way at USC.

We noted this late in the 2023 season:

“Brenden Rice was struggling midway through his 2022 season at USC. Rice, the son of football legend Jerry Rice, was dropping passes left and right, a source of annoyance for fans and coaches alike. It was legitimate to question whether Rice would make a meaningful impact at USC.

“To Rice’s great credit, he stuck with the plan and worked harder to improve himself. The drops receded. Rice made important plays late in the season. Then, in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane — the game made infamous by an implosion from Alex Grinch’s defense — Rice had a star turn for USC. He delivered an absolutely spectacular performance with acrobatic catches and huge plays in high-leverage situations.”

Here’s a Senior Bowl preview show with Rice as part of the program. It will be fascinating to see how much Rice can elevate his 2024 NFL draft stock in the Senior Bowl game:

