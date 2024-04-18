Brenden Rice eyes the biggest threat to Jerry Rice’s records

Brenden Rice, the former USC wide receiver and the son of Jerry Rice, joined USC legend Keyshawn Johnson on the All Facts No Brakes podcast ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Brenden Rice discussed his father’s legacy and gave a hint at who can challenge some of Jerry’s all-time receiver records.

Jerry Rice remains the gold standard for NFL wide receivers. He had a high football IQ, difference-making speed, elite-level elusiveness, the long arms needed to make difficult catches, precise route-running ability, and legendary competitive toughness. He was in many ways the Michael Jordan of NFL receivers, marrying athleticism, toughness and intelligence in one complete package. Like Jordan, Rice was at his best in the most important moments of the biggest games. He led the San Francisco 49ers on a long downfield drive for the winning touchdown in the final minute of Super Bowl XXIII over the Cininnati Bengals in January of 1989. He and Joe Montana formed one of the greatest pitch-and-catch combinations in the history of pro football.

Brenden Rice isn’t expected to match Jerry Rice, but he gets his big chance to prove himself in the NFL. A proud papa will be watching.

Here’s Brenden Rice on Keyshawn Johnson’s podcast:

