Brendan Zurbrugg helps Alliance High School football beat Ellet with second-half surge

ALLIANCE — After last week’s disappointing loss to Streetsboro, the last thing Alliance’s football team needed was an eight-point deficit just 16 seconds into the game.

The Aviators (3-1) responded to that early shock with the next two scores, then added five second-half touchdowns to roll over Akron Ellet 48-14 on Friday at Kehres Stadium.

Alliance lineman Kevin Frazier lifts Ravhan Hawkins after the latter's touchdown run against Ellet, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

"We were a little shellshocked to start the game, especially after last week, when we didn't play our best," Alliance coach Tim Goodman said. "I really liked how we responded in the second half.

"We weren't playing with so much confidence last week. We weren't playing with a lot of confidence in the first half," Goodman said of the Aviators' 13-8 halftime edge. "In the third quarter, [quarterback] Brendan [Zurbrugg] had some big plays, he kind of sparked us."

Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg looks down field for a receiver against Ellet, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

Zurbrugg completed six of 14 passes for 88 yards and rushed for 120 more on 18 carries.

"A big thing with our team is we overcome adversity," Zurbrugg said. "First-play touchdown, we didn't let it hold us back."

The game was a competitive, with Alliance up 20-14 until late in the third quarter, when Zurbrugg scored on a 17-yard scramble. Nothing went right for Ellet (0-4) after that.

But they reached into their bag of tricks to stun the Aviators at the start.

Ellet quarterback Jake Flossie threw behind to Keyshawn Stephens near the sideline. Stephens then fired a strike about 30 yards downfield to William Harmon, who was alone and raced into the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown.

It was the senior tight end's first varsity touchdown pass.

Stephens said the Orangemen experimented with the play in Wednesday's practice.

"And it worked perfect, so we decided to run it," Stephens said. "I never really throw the ball, I'm sure you could tell, but we got it to work and it was an exciting moment for us."

Stephens admitted to nerves.

"I get the ball and I'm thinking about my glove, about all the bad things that could happen," he said. "But I'm looking [downfield], I see him and I just make the throw. I'm just hoping it's going to get there.

"It was amazing, it felt great ... a great moment for the team."

Flossie’s conversion pass to Harmon made it 8-0.

Alliance's Ravhan Hawkins turns the corner against Ellet, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

The Aviators responded immediately with 10-play, 69-yard march capped by Ravhan Hawkins’ 9-yard touchdown run.

Late in the half, the Aviators took the lead on a four-play, 54-yard drive. Zurbrugg’s 28-yard pass to Hawkins preceded the quarterback’s 18-yard run. After Hawkins ran for 4 yards and Ellet was penalized for being offside, Adam Zumbar scored from the 2 for a 13-8 halftime lead.

The Aviators need just three plays to score their first touchdown in the third quarter, as Zurbrugg connected with K'Vaughn Davis for a 12-yard scoring pass.

"Big momentum swing," Zurbrugg said. "We just had to stop playing down to our competition."

Stephens scored the Orangemen's other touchdown on a 5-yard pass from Flossie to make it 20-14.In the fourth quarter, Zurbrugg's 48-yard pass to Rahmir Hawkins extended the lead to 34-14.

Alliance's Rahmir Hawkins pulls in a pass on his way to a long touchdown catch and run against Ellet, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

Backups Jacob Spurlock (26-yard run) and Mykell Williams (3 yards) scored in the final minutes.

The Aviators held Ellet to 0 yards rushing in 16 carries. The Orangemen had 13 of the game's 23 penalties.

Goodman said his team took Streetsboro "a little lightly and we gave up a lot of rushing yards last week. So we challenged them and they answered the bell. Our offense wasn't really clicking at the start and they kept the game tight."

The Orangemen completed 22 of 40 passes for 211 yards.

Alliance's Logan McCreedy (12) pulls down Ellet's Will Harmon Jr. (2) as other Aviators close in, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance High School football rolls to OHSAA win over Ellet