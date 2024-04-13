Brendan Rodgers' two-run single
Brendan Rodgers laces an two-run single right field, cutting the Rockies' deficit to 5-3 in the top of the 6th inning
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Josh and Bo Naylor became the fourth pair of siblings to homer for the same MLB team in the same inning.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
Pope spent the past five seasons as head coach at BYU.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
What does Las Vegas need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.