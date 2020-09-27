Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss

Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ran out stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy grabbed a hat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to shock one of the pre-season title favourites and claim top spot in the Premier League.

“It was the best result, that’s for sure,” said Rodgers, who took charge at the King Power Stadium in February last year.

“The performance and the result were outstanding. We saw Manchester City against Wolves on Monday and we saw how good they are and how fit they are, and how quickly into the game they were.

“We knew it would be a test but tactically we were very good. I set the team up to play differently.

“We are normally a high-pressing team but against a team of this quality we wanted to deny them the space and we knew we had the players to break out and exploit the spaces.

“To go behind so early, we showed calmness. We didn’t panic and had good moments in the first half. To go in at 1-1 we were happy but knew we could push on again in the second half.”

The hosts claimed an early lead through former Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez but failed to add to their lead despite dominating possession.

Vardy levelled from the spot, put the visitors ahead with a neat flick and made it 3-1 with another penalty. James Maddison added a stunning fourth.

Nathan Ake pulled one back late on but Youri Tielemans wrapped up the scoring with Leicester’s third penalty of a remarkable afternoon.

The Foxes have a maximum nine points from three games and Vardy already has five goals to his name.

Rodgers said: “He’s a phenomenal player. He’s tactically so good. You see his goals and runs but he has an incredible view of football. He understands the game.

“With that, along with his running ability, he’s sensational.

“But I think you could say 100 per cent this was a team performance. You can’t come here unless the team is as one and synchronised. If ever there’s a team man of the match then this is it.”

City boss Pep Guardiola felt his side allowed Leicester to frustrate them.

He said: “We played really good in the first 30 minutes. We scored early on but I think they defended so deep, so it was not easy.

“In this situation, it happened many times, we have to control the counter-attack. The problem was that we put extra pressure on ourselves to score the second or third one when they just didn’t want to play.

