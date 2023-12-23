Brendan Quealy: Navigating the impossible and imperfect

Dec. 23—The end of a sports season brings with it the creation of all-region teams with players selected to the Dream Team or the Second Team or sometimes even the Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth teams as well as the Honorable Mentions.

The end of the calendar year brings with the creation of a wealth of top-10 lists that include moments, performances, games, teams, athletes and the like.

Once a year, those happen to coincide for one glorious month — December.

Usually around this time of the year, some people are trying to wind down how much work they are doing as the holiday break approaches. Others are ramping up their work schedule to get as much done now so they can take a well-earned break a little later.

Consider the Record-Eagle sports department to be the latter.

When the Kingsley Stags went to Ford Field and won the Division 6 football state championship on Saturday, Nov. 25, that brought to a close the 2023 fall sports season. And what a season it was, filled with incredible performances by incredible student-athletes that we did our best to cover while making sure we still had a somewhat healthy work-life balance.

That's far easier said than done when the responsibilities start to pile up and we still want to deliver to you (our readers) the best product we are capable of producing on any particular day. So that means sacrifices and compromises that effect who we cover, when we cover them, how we cover them and what level of coverage they get.

Those are rarely easy choices, but ultimately they are necessary ones when you have a sports department made up of three well-meaning and hard-working human beings who truly are doing their best to recognize what our area athletes and coaches do while also living their lives outside of the Record-Eagle offices and high school gymnasiums, fields, stadiums and rinks.

In order to get out our seven All-Region Teams — girls golf, girls cross country, boys cross country, boys tennis, boys soccer, volleyball and football — along with the respective Player of the Year features for each one out in a timely manner and before the end of 2023, we had to go with an accelerated and abbreviated scheduled. So instead of one every weekend, we released two every weekend.

Now, if you read the stories and went through the lists, you'd no doubt saw they were/are extensive with a crop of athletes from nearly 50 schools. Not an easy thing to do when you still have the daily responsibilities of your job to attend to — covering a game, writing a feature, putting together briefs, taking photos or gathering scores and stats for prep roundup.

Now, add on top of that the "End of the Year" stories, which we started publishing Friday in order to get them all out by Dec. 31.

Some of the top 10 stories are simpler than others to pull together, but they still take time and effort. Others are quite painstaking as we try to pull together a litany of stories to form one and break down the year by accomplishments — whether those are individual milestones or state championships.

Last year, we added some lists to our Top 10 Stories of the Year. This year, we added more lists and added context to those lists to provide you (our readers) with a little more reasoning for our choices.

We spent hours last Monday discussing what and who should make our lists. If you want to listen to some of it, check out Episode 269 of the Get Around Podcast.

But even after we thought we'd settled on our lists, more discussions came throughout the week and some changes/additions were made to the list. I mean, we nearly left an athlete who won four state championships in 2023 off of our list of the top athletes of 2023...

What I am trying to show you (our readers) with that last sentence is that we (your Record-Eagle sports writers) are fallible and just as capable of making errors and mistakes as you or anyone else.

So I ask for some grace this holiday season.

When you read our Top 10 Stories of 2023 and see our lists of the top moments, athletes, games, performances and teams, please know that we did the best we were capable of doing when trying to boil down an entire year into readily consumable bites.

The lists are not perfect because neither are we. No one athlete or team or game or moment or performance or story was left off our lists with any kind of malice nor should it take away from all of the accomplishments from this year.

I can confidently say we did the best we were capable of doing. Does that mean it is the "best"? No, certainly not, but that's OK. It has to be OK.

So I hope that you can find enjoyment in what provide — even if you don't agree.