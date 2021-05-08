Brendan Lemieux with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche
Brendan Lemieux (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 05/07/2021
Don't forget about the Milwaukee Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.
Bellator 258 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).
LeBron James will sit out as the Lakers try to avoid the play-in tournament.
Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.
An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021
Neil Magny knows with a win over Geoff Neal, people will no longer question his resume.
Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/06/2021
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.
Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.
The Patriots' No. 15 overall pick of QB Mac Jones sparked a polarizing debate among college football coaches, per ESPN.
It’s still unknown what Aaron Rodgers wants from the Packers because he still hasn’t said what he wants publicly. Indeed, he hasn’t said anything about the current situation publicly. There’s nevertheless reason to believe that Rodgers — who is sufficiently brilliant to be presumed to have a plan — has been using other ways to [more]
Vogel said, "He's just not here. He was with us at shootaround this morning."
Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/06/2021
Ryan Benoit's weigh-in for UFC on ESPN 24 was both frightening and unsuccessful as he came in three pounds over.
"I would like to reiterate my sincere apology for the mistakes that were made."
Damian Lillard discusses the best point guards in NBA history.
Kenin, the Australian Open champion and French Open runner-up in 2020, wrote about the switch on Instagram on Friday. The post included a photo of Kenin and her dad, Alex, posing with the Australian Open trophy last year.
Mike Holmgren won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Packers. He’s not impressed with the way the Packers are doing business as they try to win a Super Bowl with what’s left of Aaron Rodgers‘ career. “They didn’t handle it very well, I don’t think,” Holmgren said of the Packers on ESPN Radio [more]