Brendan Langley, Chaz Green among Broncos cuts

Safety Su'a Cravens isn’t the only Bronco cut to surface a day ahead of the deadline for teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players.

Multiple reports indicate that wide receiver Brendan Langley is among the players being let go. Langley was a 2017 third-round pick as a cornerback, but failed to make the team last September. He switched to wideout, but didn’t have any better luck this time around.

The Broncos have also parted ways with tackle Chaz Green, who was a 2015 third-round pick in Dallas. Green’s time with the Cowboys is best remembered for a disastrous outing against Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn when Clayborn recorded five sacks in a 2017 Atlanta win.

Running back David Williams, wide receiver Steven Dunbar, cornerback Rashard Causey, offensive lineman Jake Brendel, offensive lineman Don Barclay, offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty and cornerback Linden Stephens are also out in Denver.