Brendan Cellucci saves a 5-4 victory as Sea Dogs triumph at Reading

Jun. 12—Brendan Cellucci came on with two on and nobody out in the ninth inning Wednesday and helped the visiting Portland Sea Dogs escape with a 5-4 victory against the Reading Fightin Phils.

Portland (32-26) moved one game ahead of Hartford, which lost at home to Akron, for the division lead.

After Felix Cepeda gave up a single and walk to start the bottom of the ninth, Cellucci came on to get a pop to first and two fly balls to right field to end the game.

Elih Marrero hit a two-run homer to give Portland a 4-2 lead in the fourth, one of his two hits. Kristian Campbell, Blaze Jordan and Phillip Sykes added two hits each in the 11-hit offense for Portland. Jordan extended his hitting streak 1o 18 games.

