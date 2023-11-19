Brendan Allen wants UFC 300 title eliminator after main event win: ‘Name doesn’t matter’

LAS VEGAS – Brendan Allen thinks he’s one fight from a shot at the middleweight championship after dominating Paul Craig for his sixth consecutive win at UFC Fight Night 232.

Allen (23-5 MMA, 11-2 UFC) delivered another statement performance on Saturday when he choked out Craig (17-7-1 MMA, 9-7-1 UFC) in the third round of their middleweight headliner at the UFC Apex. He’s now put away his past four opponents by rear-naked choke, and afterward called for a title eliminator.

The 27-year-old doubled down on that notion during the post-fight press conference, and expanded by asking for a spot on the historic UFC 300 card next year.

“Whoever Mick (Maynard), Hunter (Campbell) and Dana (White) say, that’s who we’re fighting,” Allen told MMA Junkie and other reporters. “Whoever they say, ‘When you win this, you’re guaranteed a title shot.’ That’s who I’m fighting. Name doesn’t matter. I’ve worked so hard to get here. I’ve sacrificed so much to get here in my personal life and every other part of my life.

“Come April, hopefully around that time, hopefully UFC 300 – I’m coming. I’m coming. 2024, and new (champion). I stand by that.”

Coming into the fight, the biggest question would be how Allen and Craig would handle each other’s ground games. They entered with a combined 11 octagon finishes by submission, but when it was all over, there was no mystery about who was the better man.

Allen racked up seven minutes and 58 seconds of ground control time before locking up the fight-ending choke, and in his mind, that settled all the discussions.

“Look at his face and look at mine,” Allen said. “We’ve seen who’s got the better grappling. I think we answered that question.”

Allen has never been short on confidence, but now he’s getting the wins and recognition that lets the world know it’s not misplaced. He only expects his career to get better from here, and sees the UFC title within his reach.

“I haven’t even hit my prime yet,” Allen said. “The best years, the best moments are still to come. I’m just trying to take it one step at a time, enjoy every moment, be in the moment. Because this could all be gone tomorrow.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 232.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie