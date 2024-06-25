Bregman leads Astros against the Rockies following 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (27-51, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (38-40, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (4-5, 4.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -263, Rockies +215; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Colorado Rockies after Alex Bregman had four hits against the Orioles on Sunday.

Houston is 22-19 at home and 38-40 overall. The Astros have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .423.

Colorado is 27-51 overall and 11-27 on the road. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .397.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has a .299 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 16 doubles and 12 home runs. Bregman is 16-for-42 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon ranks second on the Rockies with 31 extra base hits (17 doubles and 14 home runs). Hunter Goodman is 9-for-37 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .277 batting average, 6.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jake Bloss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adael Amador: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (calf), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.