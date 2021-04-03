Bregman homers for 2nd straight day, Astros beat A's again

  • Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammate Michael Brantley (23) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammate Michael Brantley (23) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with third base coach Omar Lopez (22) as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, right, is congratulated by Carlos Correa, left, after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) slides into home plate to score a run past Oakland Athletics catcher Aramis Garcia (37) on a double by Michael Brantley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) slides into home plate to score a run past Oakland Athletics catcher Aramis Garcia (37) on a double by Michael Brantley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Houston Astros pitcher Brooks Raley (58) looks to the outfield as Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder (4) runs the base after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) points to the sky as he is removed by manager Dusty Baker Jr. during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano scores as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) waits for the throw on a sacrifice fly hit by Mitch Moreland during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano can't make the catch on a single by Houston Astros' Myles Straw during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
JANIE McCAULEY
·3 min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer for his second longball in two games, and the Houston Astros slugged past the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Friday night.

Yuli Gurriel also connected and Michael Brantley added a run-scoring double as Houston jumped out to a big lead again — a night after the Astros won the opener 8-1 behind Zack Greinke's six shutout innings.

Kyle Tucker hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh as Houston added an insurance run — and it was an important one, as Chad Pinder connected for a two-run homer in the bottom half.

Houston's José Altuve reached base in all five of his plate appearances, with three hits and two walks.

“Well Altuve’s obviously hot. The guy behind him is even hotter," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Brantley, who had three hits for the second straight game.

The Astros have scored 17 runs in their first two games.

“I feel really good. The only thing I'm trying to do right now is get on base," Altuve said. “Obviously I have great hitters behind me ... I feel I need to get on base and let them do the rest.”

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo (0-1) struck out eight with one walk over five innings, surrendering the two homers among his eight hits and five runs.

Astros righty Cristian Javier, a five-game winner last year in his first big league season, didn't allow a hit until Mark Cahna's infield single before Ramón Laureano followed with an RBI triple to put Oakland on the board.

Laureano later suffered a jammed left wrist diving into first. X-rays showed no structural problems. Catcher Sean Murphy was a late scratch because of a bruised right hand.

Bryan Abreu (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win.

Not a bad first couple of games for Houston.

“These young guys are stepping up. This is what you want to see,” manager Dusty Baker said.

Mitch Moreland added a sacrifice fly for his first RBI since joining the A's on a $2.25 million, one-year contract.

MELVIN FUTURE

Melvin has a contract option for 2022 and, no surprise, insists he wants to stay put.

“I have no desire to go anywhere else,” Melvin said. “I'm perfectly happy here and my bosses have taken good care of me here. So that's where I stand on it. It's not my job to pick up an option, it's the people above me, but I'm really happy here.”

This week, general manager David Forst said: “His option at this point is more a function of what he wants to do rather than what we want."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: C Jason Castro will earn a start behind the plate Sunday as Martin Maldonado gets a rest day. “Maldy needs a break before we go to Anaheim,” said Baker, who noted Maldonado has ample experience with Saturday starter Lance McCullers Jr.

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas is on track to start Monday against the World Series champion Dodgers after leaving his final spring training start March 25 with a ripped cuticle on his right middle finger. He was scheduled to throw one more bullpen session Friday. “Everything's looking as a go," Melvin said. "... I looked at the nail, I'm not a doctor, but it looks good to me so I think we're a full go on him.” ... RHP Mike Fiers, on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday with a lower back strain, is likely to do his next throwing session soon at the team's Stockton alternate site.

UP NEXT

RHP McCullers pitches for the Astros on Saturday opposite LHP Cole Irvin making his A's debut after pitching the past two seasons for the Phillies.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

