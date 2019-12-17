Brees Sets Records in Saints' MNF Win

Drew Brees entered Monday night one passing touchdown behind Tom Brady and two behind Peyton Manning for the all-time passing touchdowns record. Brees ended up tossing four against the Colts to move into sole possession of first place. Who knows how long he’ll hold the honor with Brady still playing obviously and the passing nature of the NFL today, but it’s obviously a huge accomplishment for the 40-year-old. It wasn’t the only record Brees set in the easy 34-7 win over the Colts. By completing 29-of-30 throws, Brees’ 96.7% completion rate marked a new single-game record. The 11-3 Saints will travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 16. Brees is on a heater with 11 touchdowns and no turnovers the last three weeks. He’ll be a lock-and-load QB1 for that matchup despite the tougher road spot.

On the other side of the field, after starting the season 5-2, the Colts have gone 1-6 over their last seven and were officially eliminated from playoff contention with this ugly loss. The offense barely moved the ball and didn't score until deep into the fourth quarter in garbage time via a one-yard Jordan Wilkins run following a gift pass-interference call in the end zone. Jacoby Brissett has zero passing touchdowns in four of his last seven games and won't be a recommended fantasy option for Week 16 against the Panthers despite the plus on-paper spot.

With 14-66-0 on the ground, Alvin Kamara was again held under 100 yards. He has zero 100-yard rushing games this season and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. Both of his touchdowns on the year came in that same Week 3 game against the Seahawks. It's been a nightmare season for Kamara fantasy owners. The Saints made an effort to get Kamara the ball outside of straight hand-offs, but he's not making defenders miss at the catch point or in the open field. Kamara will be a boom-bust RB1 next week at Tennessee with far more "bust" weeks than booms in 2019. Kamara’s season-long owners have likely already been eliminated.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

After hanging a perfect 12-128-1 line on the Colts Monday, Michael Thomas has at least 100 yards in seven of his last eight games and eight of the last 10. With his 12 grabs, Thomas is 11 catches shy of breaking Marvin Harrison's record of 143 in 2002. Thomas gets the Titans on the road in Week 16 where he’ll be the premier WR1 play after the season he’s had to this point.

Since returning from his hand injury last week, Marlon Mack has a combined 24-57-1 rushing line against the Bucs and Saints. The injury likely isn't to blame; he's just faced a couple stout run defenses. Mack will be someone to chase next week as a surefire RB1 in a home game against the Panthers' league-worst run defense. The Colts should be favored in that one.

Contenders Add Help

A couple veteran defensive playmakers were claimed off waivers Monday, with the Chiefs nabbing Terrell Suggs and the Saints taking a flyer on Janoris Jenkins. Suggs, 37, had previously stated he wouldn’t report to any club other than the Ravens, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Suggs plans to go to K.C. and play out the season for them. The Chiefs need the edge help after DE Alex Okafor tore his pec in the Week 15 win over the Broncos. In New Orleans, Jenkins gives the Saints a better alternative to Eli Apple opposite Marshon Lattimore. Apple has been the weak spot in this secondary. Jenkins’ game has been hot and cold in recent years, but he’s been pretty good for much of 2019. Jenkins’ 68.9 passer rating allowed in his coverage is 13th-best among 124 qualified corners at Pro Football Focus.

Editor's Note: Looking for an added edge? Dominate all season long with our DFS Toolkit. Use our Lineup Optimizer to come up with winning lineups for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo! Click here for more!

Josh Gordon Suspended Again

In sad news for Josh Gordon as a person, he has been hit with another indefinite suspension for violating the league’s policy against PEDs and substances of abuse. Gordon made little impact in his five games with Seattle, catching seven passes total, but those seven catches all came in big situations. We hope he’s able to truly get the help he needs off the field if it’s something other than marijuana. We could see Gordon again in the NFL, but it may be awhile. As for the Seahawks, they’ll move forward with Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore, Malik Turner, and Jaron Brown in their wideout room. Gordon’s loss won’t be felt much on game days.

Panthers Turning to Grier

Kyle Allen has truly been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL ever since he picked apart the Cardinals in his first start of the season. Since the Week 7 bye, Allen has a pitiful 10:15 TD:INT ratio with 35 sacks absorbed and seven fumbles. He’s been a true turnover machine who has been unable to unlock D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel in the deep passing game. The Panthers are finally pulling the plug on Allen and going with third-round rookie and No. 100 overall pick Will Grier this Sunday against the Colts. Grier may not be the answer and likely isn’t, but the Panthers need to see what they have in him before seriously contemplating their quarterback room this offseason. Grier’s insertion shouldn’t move the needle one way or the other for the Panthers’ skill players. Keep treating Moore and Samuel as boom-bust WR3 plays. Christian McCaffrey remains an elite RB1, and Greg Olsen is a borderline TE1 when healthy.

Updates on Godwin, Chark and Cook

Coach Bruce Arians admitted Chris Godwin’s hamstring injury “doesn’t look good,” putting Godwin in serious doubt for the final two weeks of the season. We don’t expect him to play against the Texans this Sunday, and owners can cut him to add someone like Mike Boone off waivers. As for the Bucs, they’ll roll with a wideout group of Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson, Ishmael Hyman, and Cyril Grayson against Houston with rookie Scotty Miller also suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 15 win. Godwin owners in the fantasy finals will have to make do.

In good news when it comes to an injured wideout, the Jaguars got D.J. Chark (foot) back on the field Monday, as he was seen cutting and running. Chark is 44 yards shy of 1,000 for the season and two touchdowns away from double-digits. He is surely going to be pushing to play to hit those personal milestones. Chark would draw the Falcons if he’s able to play Week 16.

Dalvin Cook was in considerable pain with his left shoulder Sunday when he was forced to leave early in the third quarter against the Chargers. Cook was unable to return to that game, but coach Mike Zimmer seems to believe Cook will be able to again play through the painful injury this week against the Packers. The Vikings need wins, but it doesn’t seem to be in Cook’s best interest to keep rushing him out there off these injuries. Mike Boone proved more than capable in Cook’s absence this past week and remains the top waiver pickup of the week. We’ll know more on Cook’s Week 16 availability Wednesday when the Vikings return to practice. Alexander Mattison (ankle) also bears watching on the practice field this week.

Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants

Coach Matt Nagy said Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears’ starters will play Weeks 16-17 after Chicago was officially eliminated from playoff contention with the Week 15 loss in Green Bay. … Coach Mike Tomlin refused to commit to Devlin Hodges as the Week 16 starter following his four-interception night in the Week 15 loss to the Bills.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants

A.J. Green was in Green Bay to meet with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson Monday. Nobody expects Green to play Weeks 16-17 despite what the Bengals continue to say. … After missing the last three games, Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is expected to return for Week 16 against the Chargers. Darren Waller has been soaking up all the middle-field targets in Renfrow’s absence. … Coach Matt LaFleur hinted Jake Kumerow could see more snaps moving forward. No Packers WR behind Davante Adams has made much of an impact. Green Bay is searching for another playmaker in the pass game. … According to NFL Network’s Mike Silver, Jarvis Landry was one of several Browns players shouting “come get me” to the Cardinals’ sideline during the Week 15 loss in Arizona. This Browns team is a mess with rumors of several players wanting out this offseason. … Steelers signed WR Amara Darboh off their practice squad and waived WR Tevin Jones. … Greg Olsen cleared the league’s concussion protocol. It’ll send Ian Thomas back to fantasy irrelevance after his two-week stay atop the depth chart. … Alshon Jeffery (foot, I.R.) underwent surgery for his Lisfranc injury over the weekend. … Odell Beckham (groin) plans to play out the remainder of the season.