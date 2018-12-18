Brees, Payton second to Brady, Belichick in all-time wins -- by huge margin originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Even if the New England Patriots' dynasty crumbles tomorrow, its records are safe for quite some time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton earned their 117th regular-season win together Monday night against the Carolina Panthers, moving them past the Miami Dolphins' Dan Marino and Don Shula for the second-most regular season wins by a QB/head coach duo in the Super Bowl era.

Next in Brees and Payton's sights: New England Patriots duo Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who have combined to win ... 205 regular-season games.

Only 88 wins to go, guys!

To put that gap into perspective, here's what would need to happen for Brees and Payton to catch Brady and Belichick:

1. Brady and Belichick both suddenly retire before Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

2. Brees and Payton win their final two games this season, go 16-0 in each of the next five seasons and win the first three games of the 2024 campaign, when Brees is 45 years old.

Piece of cake if you ask us.

(We haven't even mentioned Brady and Belichick's 27 postseason wins together; Brees and Payton have seven.)

This nugget is a friendly reminder amid the doom and gloom in New England that the Patriots still employ the most successful quarterback/head coach tandem in NFL history by a wide margin. And that status won't change anytime soon.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.