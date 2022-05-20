Brees out, Payton in and everything that’s wrong with pre and postgame shows | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Columnist Dan Wetzel discuss the ever-changing NFL broadcasting landscape. After taking the mic with high expectations, Drew Brees is out at NBC following just one season. Meanwhile, his former coach, Sean Payton will be joining the FOX NFL Sunday crew. Are there too many people on the majority of the national pre and postgame shows? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

CHARLES ROBINSON: So Brees is like a one and done in broadcasting. I think it's-- what's interesting to me is this whole idea where it's like, well, how you want to spin it. Like, is this Drew stepping away? Does Drew want to do other things? Like, what is it?

I don't think-- I think-- I don't think people were-- when you talk to people in the TV world, they're like, oh, man, he was not what we had kind of hoped he would be. Or there's some development that has to happen there. Like, it's-- you know, I think there was a hope that he would be this kind of Romo-esque pickup, where he comes in, he's not just doing studio stuff. He's coming in, and he's adding to the games. He's a great color guy. And that just really didn't develop.

So I'll be interesting-- I will be interested if this is it. Like, just like Drew was like a one-year TV guy. And it wasn't the right fit maybe from both ends. And that ultimately ends up being the end of it.

Now, Sean Payton, though-- it gets announced that Sean Payton is going to go to Fox. I think Sean's going to be great. I really do. I think Sean's a very-- he'll say some stuff-- number one. He is-- in particular, the last couple of years, he's shown that.

And it was interesting because he came on with [INAUDIBLE] and I. And I don't even remember when this was. It was a couple of years ago. It was heading into that great, you know, ridiculous off-season of, like, quarterback movement and all that stuff into the Super Bowl. That's right. The Buccaneers Super Bowl, that's right, Buck.

And he was fantastic, though. Like, he was just-- I think if that's the Sean Payton you're getting, where he's shooting from the hip and he's willing to criticize and say what he has to say, he'll do very, very well, I think, at Fox. And he's kind of a funny, quirky personality, likes to be a guy who enjoys himself away from sports, you know? He'll have a glass of wine and party with the best of them. I think that's actually good for Fox. I think he'll be really solid pickup.

DAN WETZEL: I was kind of surprised that they ever thought Drew Brees is going to be this franchise guy. I got to admit. I never saw that in him. I'm not a good probably judge of it all.

I mean, I think they take-- you know, they obviously go after names, right? We have no idea if Brady can broadcast anything. And they gave him $375 million. And I also-- just 99% of these guys, I just don't care. It's interchangeable.

It's not-- it doesn't change my viewing pattern or anything like that. But no, I'd rather have a halftime show, if I'm going to watch it, be good than not. I actually think most of these shows would be better if they had less people, which is not the route they're going.

But it's like-- it's turned into like, you know--

CHARLES ROBINSON: [INAUDIBLE] it's ridiculous.

DAN WETZEL: It's like we have to have every little type of guy. And then [INAUDIBLE] an offensive player, we got a defensive player. We've got a coach. We've got a general-- I mean, it's like-- remember when-- and it's a different era. And I'm not saying this is the same show.

But it was Chris Berman and Tom Jackson, right? And--

CHARLES ROBINSON: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: --Berman did the highlights. And then Jackson had his little things. And they actually built a rapport because it was just the two of them doing it. And there weren't-- now, we have 16 different voices. And everyone trying to say something wilder than the other.

And it was like the small number actually works. The best show on television for sports of this type is the NBA, right? The TNT NBA show. And there's to say it's-- for a long time it's two. But they let Shaq in because he's Shaq, right? But it's just three guys talking. And it works. It's not, OK, now, we got to have-- we need-- you know what we need is a euro voice. Now, I need four--

CHARLES ROBINSON: Isn't it four?

DAN WETZEL: --of you.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Isn't TNT four?

DAN WETZEL: Well, they got four.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Shaq, Charles--

DAN WETZEL: They got--

CHARLES ROBINSON: --Kenny, Ernie, right?

DAN WETZEL: Ernie, but Ernie doesn't say much.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Right, yeah, that's a-- yeah.

DAN WETZEL: The guy-- Ernie sets it up. And then--

CHARLES ROBINSON: Right, right.

DAN WETZEL: --they just have the three guys talk.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Right, that's a good point.

DAN WETZEL: And Ernie is not trying to get in there. You don't have six people trying to-- and they can actually have a discussion, right?

CHARLES ROBINSON: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: And, of course, you got Barkley who's just super really talented at this. And Shaq is a star. It just works. But it's not-- if you sat there and said in an NFL thing now, we only need two or three people, not whatever the hell NBC is, right? We have like-- oh, there's like 11 people.