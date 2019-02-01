Brees: Goodell's comments were too little, too late

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said Friday he was disappointed in how NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handled the aftermath of the Saints' 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

"Do I really want to be in a position talking about this over and over again? No, but I have to stand up and do it because I have to represent my team, represent the Who Dat Nation, and that's my responsibility," Brees said on the "Dan Patrick Show." "It's the commissioner's responsibility to do the same thing, and yet we don't hear a peep for 10 days, and it's because he has to do it now because he's at the Super Bowl and he does his annual press conference."

Brees, 40, acknowledged on social media earlier this week that he continued to feel the sting of the loss. And on Friday, he told Patrick the pain could have been eased had Goodell himself acknowledged that the officials missed a call for either pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact late in the game.

The league's vice president of officiating, Al Riveron, admitted that after the game in a conversation with Saints head coach Sean Payton.

"That (response from Goodell) could have been, ‘Listen, we play an imperfect game, there were mistakes made in looking at the film that appeared to be an obvious pass interference and helmet-to-helmet foul, unfortunately it was not called. It's really unfortunate, yet that is something we're going to strive to make sure it doesn't happen, strive to make sure the officials are making the best calls they possibly can,'" Brees said. "Plain and simple."

