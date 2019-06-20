Brees, Brady come in relatively low on the Simms QB ranking

Much of the Chris Simms Top 40 quarterback countdown has been uneventful. On Thursday, it became rather eventful.

We crossed into the top 10, and at the bottom of the best are two guys who arguably are better than where they landed.

At No. 10: Drew Brees. At No. 9: Tom Brady.

Yes, the eight guys still left to be ranked (including the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, and Andrew Luck) are all great players. But better than Brees and Brady?

Given that Brees seemed late in the 2018 season to be slipping a bit physically, it’s easier to justify putting him at No. 10. Brady has shown no slippage at all, and he’s only the greatest quarterback of all time.

Do you agree with either? Both? Neither? Chime in below. And join us next week for the final eight selections.