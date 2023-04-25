Breer: Rams have been connected to Boston College WR Zay Flowers

We’ll soon know which prospect the Rams will select with the 36th overall pick in the draft, assuming they don’t trade down from that spot. But what if they trade up for a wide receiver instead?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared draft tidbits about every team in the NFL and for the Rams, he connected them to a first-round wideout: Zay Flowers. He’s not reporting that the Rams are going to draft Flowers or trade up for him, but he has heard the Boston College receiver linked to Los Angeles.

One name I have heard connected to the Rams is Flowers, but at this point it seems as if it’d take a move into the bottom of the first round to make that happen.

Flowers is projected to go in the first round, potentially in the middle part of it. If that’s the case, it’s hard to imagine the Rams moving up for him. But if he slips to the end of the first, he could be within striking distance for Los Angeles.

Flowers is a smaller receiver at just 5-foot-9, but he has 4.42 speed and impressive elusiveness. That allows him to get open consistently and make plays after the catch, two things the Rams could use in a receiver next to Cooper Kupp.

Wideout has become a bigger need for the Rams since Allen Robinson was traded away and taking one with their first pick isn’t out of the question. It would just be surprising to see them trade up for Flowers, as talented as he is.

More Latest Rams news!

Rams mock draft roundup: Experts make final predictions for LA Watch: Rams drop 'Breaking Bad'-inspired trailer for 2023 NFL draft Dream selections for NFL teams with no first-round pick in 2023 draft

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire