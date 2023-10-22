Breer: Patriots ‘open to anything' at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are keeping an open mind ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

They reportedly are willing to listen to trade offers with the deadline looming. That comes as little surprise as they entered Week 6 with a 1-5 record and a remote chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

So, how will Belichick and Co. approach the deadline? Which players could be discussed in trade discussions? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared some intel on Sunday's Patriots Pregame Live.

"Well, we know they're not going to be a buyer, right? For the first time in a while, they're going to be in the seller category," Breer said. "And my understanding is they're really open to anything. They're going to listen on anyone. And I think there are three guys here that would really be in focus if you're another team, three young guys the Patriots have failed to sign to extensions, and that's (safety) Kyle Dugger, (linebacker) Josh Uche, and (offensive lineman) Mike Onwenu. Those guys have not come close to doing extensions yet with the Patriots. If they feel like all they're going to get out of them is the 11 games left, then I think it makes sense for them to listen on those guys.

"Additionally, my understanding is they're going to be looking for third and fourth-round picks. They just need players on the roster now. So, the personnel department has been at work at that sort of thing over the last couple of weeks. And again, I think they're open to moving almost anyone on the roster at this point in an effort to build up draft capital so they can rebuild the guts to the roster in 2024."

Dugger, Uche, and Onwenu each are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next spring. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight ends Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry, and safety Jalen Mills also are without contracts beyond 2023 and could be the subject of trade talks, though none are likely to fetch a draft pick in the third round or earlier.

If the Patriots are truly "open to anything," that means quarterback Mac Jones is on the table as well. Jones is in the midst of an abysmal season and New England likely will be in the mix for one of the top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 31.