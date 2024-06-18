Breer believes Commanders’ free-agent class already paying dividends

The Washington Commanders had a busy offseason. Washington signed over 20 free agents, selected nine players in the 2024 NFL draft and added 11 additional undrafted free agents.

General manager Adam Peters chose to focus on free agents that he and the coaching staff were familiar with in their plan to rebuild Washington’s roster while not ruining any potential future cap flexibility.

Mission accomplished. Most of Washington’s signings were one-year deals. And the three-year deals given out (C Tyler Biadasz, DE Dorance Armstrong and LB Frankie Luvu) are still young and ascending players. Biadasz and Armstrong followed head coach Dan Quinn from Dallas to Washington, while Luvu was one of the most sought-after defenders on the free-agent market.

Two of Washington’s free agents, linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz, are arguably the most important additions. Wagner and Ertz are not only counted upon to deliver on the field in 2024, but for their leadership, too.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks the Commanders’ offseason spending was money well spent.

The Washington Commanders’ massive free-agent haul paid dividends in the spring. One thing a new coach can see over his first few months is how players are buying in and carrying the flag for the program he’s trying to put in. And having been in that position before with the Atlanta Falcons, new Commanders coach Dan Quinn arrived in D.C. knowing that he’d need some flag-bearers for what he was trying to build. It’s a big reason why Washington went for volume in free agency—bringing in a massive number of players from across the NFL whom he and new GM Adam Peters saw as fits for what they’ll be trying to build over the next few years. So far, so good. Quinn saw it in the spring in the details on tape—in how players were finishing plays downfield, how they were going after the ball on defense and how the three new phases were being installed (the coaches tried to take their time and be deliberate with that). The two guys in particular who really showed up in that regard were Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz, who have a combined 23 years of NFL experience and have both won a Super Bowl. Quinn had Wagner in Seattle a decade ago, so he knew exactly what he was getting from the six-time All-Pro. And Quinn’s offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, had Ertz for a season and a half in Arizona, so Washington wasn’t guessing about him, either. Both helped to set a standard and install the coaches’ systems.

Quinn was pleased with Washington’s offseason work. He praised the players and coaches and feels the Commanders are in a good spot heading into training camp next month.

Multiple players have spoken about Wagner and Ertz and how valuable they’ve been since arriving in March. Both may be at the later portion of their careers, but they can still play. However, with their ties to the coaching staff, their presence on the practice field and in the locker room is just as important to their contributions this fall. The coaching staff has trusted these veterans to help them teach Washington’s returning players and other newcomers what it takes to be a professional.

No one believes the Commanders will win 10 games or more in 2024. Peters and Quinn signed a free-agent class designed to lay a foundation.

Mission accomplished. That doesn’t they aren’t trying to win in 2024. They are. However, for once, the organization sees the larger picture.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire