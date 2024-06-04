Breen looking for shot at Open title

Jun. 3—Kip Henley, the defending champion, is hands down the favorite to repeat when golfers tee off Monday in the first round of the Tennessee Senior State Golf Open.

However, Bill Breen is a name many of the golfers are mentioning when asked for guys they believe are ready to challenge Henley for the title. The golf pro out of Nashville has won the tournament four times and has a pretty good knowledge of the host course — Stonehenge Golf Course in Fairfield Glade.

"I think I am playing pretty well right now," said Breen, the pro at Harpeth Valley Golf Range. "I came in fifth Monday in the U.S. Senior Open qualifier in Oak Ridge. There were about 80 players and I shot 70.

"At 62, I am still driving the ball well, and straight. I have a pretty good short game and I am putting it pretty well. I think my game is pretty steady."

Breen said the accuracy of his driver off the tee, and his putter should help him navigate around the course without much trouble.

"If I play my game, which is fairways and greens, and get the putter hot, then I am going to be in contention with a chance to win. That's all I can ask for."

The course may play somewhat of a role in the outcome of the tournament. Breen said Stonehenge presents many obstacles — including type of grass — golfers must figure out how to overcome.

"The front nine, I believe, is very similar to the back nine," Breen said. "You want to do well on the No. 4 and No. 5 holes, they're very challenging. I think golfers will have to be patient if they want to shoot well."

He said there aren't any bad holes on the golf course; however, there are several which will make golfers have to think before they swing.

"You want to be steady and patient, and avoid any big misses. Big misses will have a good chance to hurt you," Breen said. "There are no real dangerous holes. However, par is a good score on this course.

"You don't have to do anything sensational on this course. You just need to hit it straight. You can make bogey every hole, but you can also birdie every hole."

Breen said there will likely be over 100 golfers in the tournament, but there will probably be only 30 or 40 golfers to really contend for the title.

Besides Henley, Breen said Gibby Gilbert and Kelvin Burgin will figure somewhere on the leaderboard.

He said shooting par on the first 18 holes of the two-day tournament will put golfers high on the leaderboard heading into Day 2.

"I am very fortunate. I have had to come from behind to win, and I have been the leader after the first round," Breen said.

"There are a lot of ways to win the tournament. To me, it comes down to the final nine holes on the second day.

"If you've won this tournament before, you feel like you can do it again. You want to keep doing what you've been doing in the past. Winning the Open gives you a lot of confidence."