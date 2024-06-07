Breeland Speaks is the UFL's defensive player of the year

The UFL continues to hand out its regular-season awards. The defensive player of the year for the first season of the XFL/USFL merger is Michigan Panthers defensive end Breeland Speaks.

He was a second-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2018. After two years with the Chiefs, Speaks spent time in the offseason with the Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, and Bills. He played for Michigan in 2023, parlaying it into a short-term stint with the 49ers during the preseason.

Speaks led the league with 9.5 sacks in 10 games. He also led the UFL with 13 tackles for loss. Seven of the sacks came in only two games — four in one and three in another.

The Panthers play the Stallions this weekend for a berth in the first-ever UFL championship.