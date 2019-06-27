Breeders' Cup to stay at Santa Anita this year Horses finish the fourth race during the last day of the winter/spring meet at the Santa Anita horse racing track Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Santa Anita, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Breeders' Cup world championships will remain at Santa Anita this fall after 30 horses died during the Southern California track's recent meet.

The Breeders' Cup board of directors unanimously decided to keep the two-day event at the track in Arcadia for a record 10th time on Nov. 1-2. The board made its decision at a meeting Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Craig Fravel, president and CEO of the Breeders' Cup, says the ownership of Santa Anita along with other groups has made ''meaningful and effective reforms'' in recent months to improve safety. He says the Breeders' Cup embraces those reforms and will devote time and energy in the coming months to further those efforts.

The 30 horse deaths occurred during Santa Anita's winter-spring meet that began Dec. 26 and ended Sunday.