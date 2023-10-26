Breeders' Cup Juvenile 2023: Bob Baffert sends trio of 2-year-olds out in $2 million race

The $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile is the centerpiece of Day One at thoroughbred racing’s annual world championship, while deciding a year-end champion and providing a glimpse of the sport’s future.

And this year is no different, with four of the top-10 trainers in 2023 expected to have a 2-year-old in the starting gate, along with several top conditioners from Japan and Great Britain.

A year ago it was Forte winning the Juvenile and a 2-year-old championship, before returning as a 3-year-old to win the Florida Derby and Jim Dandy, while scratching as the favorite the morning of the Kentucky Derby due to a bruised foot.

Post time for the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile on Friday is 7 p.m. EDT. USA Network coverage will be from 4-8 p.m. and will include one undercard race and all five Breeders’ Cup races, concluding with the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) at 7:40 p.m. FanDuel TV coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the first undercard race and conclude with undercard race 10 at 8:10 p.m.

Television coverage on Saturday is on USA Network from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and on NBC and Peacock from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

The post-position draw for the Breeders' Cup races will be held Monday night, so check back later for the complete lineup for the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile. For now, here are the top contenders:

Timberlake

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Jockey: Florent Geroux.

Comes off an impressive 4 1/2 length victory in the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes on Oct. 7, chasing down pace-setter General Partner. The Into Mischief colt will be going around two turns for the first time.

Muth

Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Jockey: Juan Hernandez.

Purchased for $2 million in March by Zedan Racing, the Good Magic colt became a Grade 1 winner with a victory in the American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita on Oct. 7. Has a Beyer Speed Figure of 90 or better in all three career starts.

Locked

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Jockey: Jose Ortiz.

Became a serious threat for a year-end championship with a victory in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Futurity on Oct. 7 at Keeneland. But it was the dominating victory in a maiden win at Saratoga on Sept. 1 that turned some heads, earning a 96 Beyer Speed Figure, second highest among 2-year-olds this year.

Prince of Monaco

Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Jockey: Flavien Prat.

Purchased for $950.000 as a yearling, the Speightstown colt is unbeaten in three starts, including a win the Grade 3 Best Pal at Del Mar on Aug. 13 that earned a 103 Beyer Speed Figure, by far the best of any 2-year-old this year. Comes in off a win in the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity.

General Partner

Trainer: Chad Brown.

Jockey: Manny Franco.

After breaking maiden at second asking, set the pace in the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes and was second-best behind Timberlake at a mile. It will be the colt’s first race around two turns.

The Wine Steward

Trainer: Michael Maker.

Jockey: Luis Saez.

Opened career with three straight wins, including the Funny Cide Stakes at Saratoga. In the Grade 1 Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland on Oct. 7, a game second place finish battling Locked down the stretch and finishing a half-length back.

Wine Me Up

Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez.

Ran second to heavily-favored stablemate Muth in the Grade 1 American Pharoah at Santa Anita on Oct. 7, leading through six furlongs before finishing 3 3/4 lengths back. The colt was sired by Vino Rosso, winner of the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita.

Cuban Thunder

Trainer: A. Murray.

Jockey: Mikey Sheehy.

A longshot after hitting the board once in four stakes races in England and Ireland, at distances up to seven furlongs. The hope is that the switch to dirt and a longer distance will jumpstart the colt’s career.

Ecoro Neo

Trainer: Hideyuki Mori.

Jockey: Fuma Masuwaka.

Winless in two career starts in Japan, will be the longest shot on the tote board. But it’s not like horses based in Japan haven’t pulled off big upsets before. In 2021 at Delmar, March Lorraine pulled off a stunning win in the Distaff at 49-1.

Noted

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Was the impressive winner of the Sapling Stakes at Monmouth Park, with Jockey Jario Rendon taking the colt wide to rally for a one-length victory over Dornoch, a full brother to this year’s Kentucky Derby winner, Mage. Came back and got beaten a nose in the Grade 2 Bourbon Stakes at Keeneland on Oct. 8.

Fierceness

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Turned in one of the top performances at Saratoga this summer winning a maiden race by more than 11 lengths on Aug. 25 and getting a 95 Beyer Speed Figure that’s third-best among 2-year-olds this year. Runner-up in that race, Air of Defiance, came back and won a maiden race at Keeneland by 5 lengths with a 93 Beyer.

Johannes Brahms

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien.

Jockey: TBA.

This lightly-raced 3-year-old son of French sire Siyouni makes his U.S. debut for O'Brien, the most successful international trainer with 13 Breeders' Cup wins. Comes in off a a third in an allowance race last time out, but was second in the Group 2 Gincrack Stakes two races back.

