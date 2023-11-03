Breeders' Cup Friday post time, odds for Friday, Saturday races

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile highlights five races Friday that kick off Breeders' Cup weekend at Santa Anita.

Over $31 million in purses is up for grabs in the 14 Breeders' Cup races. Two horses died at Santa Anita in the days leading up to the year-end world championships.

Breeders' Cup on TV today

All of Friday’s races will be televised live by USA Network and FanDuel TV.

How to watch Breeders' Cup Saturday races

TV coverage is scheduled for USA Network (1:30-3:30 p.m.) and NBC (3:30-7 p.m.). FanDuel TV will televise all races except the Classic, and Peacock will livestream the final two races (Turf Sprint and Sprint).

Here are the draws for Friday’s and Saturday's Breeders’ Cup races at Santa Anita Park. All post times are MDT, and all are Grade 1 races.

Breeder's Cup program 2023 connection to El Paso and New Mexico

The races will have ties to El Paso and New Mexico horse racing in the two-day event.

On Friday, longtime horse owners Judy and Kirk Robison will have their horse Committee of One compete in the $1 million, 5 furlong Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. Committee of One drew the No. 12 post and was given morning-line odds of 8-1.

Steve Asmussen trains Committee of One and the jockey will be Cristian Torres.

Fincher, who is one of New Mexico's top trainers and who has been a mainstay at Sunland Park and Ruidoso racetracks, will send Senor Buscador in the 1 1/4th miles, Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday. The race is worth $6 million.

The 5-year-old Senor Buscador will start from the No. 9 post and was given morning-line odds of 30-1. Geovanni Franco will be the jockey aboard.

The horse is owned by Joe Peacock, Jr.

More: Horse trainer Todd Fincher, El Paso owner Kirk Robison seek victories in Breeders' Cup

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Conditions: 5 furlongs on turf for 2-year-olds. Purse: $1 million. Post time: Friday 3 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Crimson Advocate, George Weaver, John Velazquez, 4-1

2. No Nay Mets, George Weaver, Irad Ortiz Jr., 4-1

3. Tiger Belle, Ado McGuinness, Cristian Demuro, 15-1

4. Big Evs, Michael Appleby, Tom Marquand, 3-1

5. Givemethebeatboys, Jessica Harrington, Shane Foley, 15-1

6. Starlust, Ralph Beckett, Frankie Dettori, 20-1

7. Shards, Kelsey Danner, Adam Beschizza, 15-1

8. Cherry Blossom, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 12-1

9. Amidst Waves, George Weaver, Flavien Prat, 8-1

10. Valiant Force, Adrian Murray, William Buick, 12-1

11. Slider, John Sadler, Hector Berrios, 8-1

12. Committee of One, Steve Asmussen, Cristian Torres, 8-1

Also eligible

13. Hedwig, Eoin Harty, Umberto Rispoli, SCRATCHED

14. Asean, Donnacha O'Brien, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

15. April Vintage, Peter Miller, Joel Rosario, 20-1

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

Conditions: 1 1/16 miles on dirt for 2-year-old fillies. Purse: $2 million. Post time: Friday 3:40 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Candied, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 4-1

2. Jody’s Pride, Jorge Abreu, Flavien Prat, 15-1

3. Scalable, Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

4. Where’s My Ring, Val Brinkerhoff, Victor Espinoza, 30-1

5. Omaha Girl, Jorge Delgado, Umberto Rispoli, 30-1

6. Chatalas, Mark Glatt, Antonio Fresu, 8-1

7. Tamara, Richard Mandella, Mike Smith, 4-5

8. Esprit Enchante, Peter Miller, Juan Hernandez, 20-1

9. Brightwork, John Ortiz, Ricardo Santana Jr., 12-1

10. Accommodate Eva, Dallas Stewart, John Velazquez, 30-1

11. Life Talk, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 20-1

12. Just F Y I, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 8-1

13. Alys Beach, Tom Amoss, Tyler Gaffalione, 30-1

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Conditions: 1 mile on turf for 2-year-old fillies. Purse: $1 million. Post time: Friday 4:20 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Buttercream Babe, Mike Maker, Luis Saez, 30-1

2. Flattery, Peter Eurton, Juan Hernandez, 20-1

3. Buchu, Phil Bauer, Martin Garcia, 6-1

4. Laulne, Phil D’Amato, Manny Franco, 15-1

5. Content, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 15-1

6. Porta Fortuna, Donnacha O’Brien, Oisin Murphy, 5-1

7. Gala Brand, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 12-1

8. Life’s an Audible, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 15-1

9. Carla’s Way, Simon Crisford, James Doyle, 6-1

10. Austere, Brendan Walsh, Tyler Gaffalione, 12-1

11. She Feels Pretty, Cherie DeVaux, John Velazquz, 4-1

12. Hard to Justify, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 6-1

13. Dreamfrye, O.J. Jauregui, Hector Berrios, 15-1

14. Les Pavots, Francis-Henri Graffard, Mickael Barzalona, 8-1

Also eligible

15. Go With Gusto, Mark Casse, Joel Rosario, 15-1

16. Mo Fox Givin, Leonard Powell, Flavien Prat, 30-1

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Conditions: 1 1/16 miles on dirt for 2-year-olds. Purse: $2 million. Post time: Friday 5 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. The Wine Steward, Mike Maker, Luis Saez, 8-1

2. Prince of Monaco, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 4-1

3. Wine Me Up, Bob Baffert, Ramon Vazquez, 15-1

4. Timberlake, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 4-1

5. Ecoro Neo, Hideyuki Mori, Yuga Kawada, SCRATCHED

6. Locked, Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 7-2

7. Cuban Thunder, Adrian Murray, Tiago Pereira, 30-1

8. General Partner, Chad Brown, Manny Franco, 8-1

9. Fierceness, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 6-1

10. Muth, Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez, 4-1

11. Noted, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 20-1

Timberlake and jockey Florent Geroux win the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes on Oct. 7 at Aqueduct. Trained by Louisville's Brad Cox, Timberlake is a top contender for Friday's Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita Park.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

Conditions: 1 mile on turf for 2-year-olds. Purse: $1 million. Post time: Friday 5:40 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Air Recruit, Arnaud Delacour, Luis Saez, 20-1

2. River Tiber, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 3-1

3. Tok Tok, Graham Motion, John Velazquez, 20-1

4. Can Group, Mark Casse, Flavien Prat, 12-1

5. My Boy Prince, Mark Casse, Joel Rosario, 8-1

6. Stay Hot, Peter Eurton, Antonio Fresu, 20-1

7. Agate Road, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 8-1

8. Unquestionable, Aidan O’Brien, Frankie Dettori, 4-1

9. Endlessly, Michael McCarthy, Juan Hernandez, 5-1

10. Fulmineo, Arnaud Delacour, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

11. Liam’s Journey, Mike Maker, Manny Franco, SCRATCHED

12. Mountain Bear, Aidan O’Brien, Dylan McMongale, 12-1

13. Grand Mo The First, Victor Barboza, Hector Berrios, 20-1

14. Carson’s Run, Christophe Clement, Dylan Davis, 6-1

Saturday races

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

Conditions: 1 mile on dirt for horses 3 and up. Purse: $1 million. Post time: Saturday 12:30 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Stage Raider, Cherie DeVaux, Brian Hernandez Jr., 15-1

2. Practical Move, Tim Yakteen, Ramon Vazquez, SCRATCHED

3. Cody’s Wish, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 9-5

4. Zozos, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 6-1

5. Charge It, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 5-1

6. Skippylongstocking, Saffie Joseph Jr., Tyler Gaffalione, 12-1

7. Algiers, Simon Crisford, James Doyle, SCRATCHED

8. Shirl’s Bee, Dallas Stewart, Luis Saez, 20-1

9. National Treasure, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 8-1

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Conditions: 1 ¼ miles on turf for females 3 and up. Purse: $2 million. Post time: Saturday 1:10 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. In Italian, Chad Brown, Joel Rosario, 4-1

2. Warm Heart, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 3-1

3. With The Moonlight, Charlie Appleby, William Buick, 20-1

4. Moira, Kevin Attard, Flavien Prat, 12-1

5. Win Marilyn, Takahisa Tezuka, Cristian Demuro, 20-1

6. Inspiral, John and Thady Gosden, Frankie Dettori, 5-2

7. Lindy, Brendan Walsh, Tyler Gaffalione, 12-1

8. Fev Rover, Mark Casse, Javier Castellano, 8-1

9. Didia, Ignacio Correas, Vincent Cheminaud, 8-1

10. McKulick, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 15-1

11. Lumiere Rock, Joseph O’Brien, Dylan McMonagle, 12-1

12. State Occasion, Ralph Beckett, Rossa Ryan, 20-1

Lumiere Rock runs during a morning workout ahead of the Breeders' Cup horse races Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Arcadia, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

Conditions: 7 furlongs on dirt for females 3 and up. Purse: $1 million. Post time: Saturday 1:50 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Goodnight Olive, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-5

2. Clearly Unhinged, Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli, 12-1

3. Eda, Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez, 10-1

4. Matareya, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 6-1

5. Kirstenbosch, John Sadler, Hector Berrios, 10-1

6. Meikei Yell, Hidenori Take, Kenichi Ikezoe, 15-1

7. Society, Steve Asmussen, Tyler Gaffalione, 5-2

8. Three Witches, Saffie Joseph Jr., Luis Saez, 30-1

9. Yuugiri, Rodolphe Brisset, Ricardo Santana Jr., 8-1

Breeders’ Cup Mile

Conditions: 1 mile on turf for horses 3 and up. Purse: $2 million. Post time: Saturday 2:30 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Shirl’s Speight, Roger Attfield, John Velazquez, 30-1

2. Gina Romantica, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 12-1

3. Casa Creed, Bill Mott, Luis Saez, 8-1

4. Win Carnelian, Yuichi Shinto, Kosei Miura, 30-1

5. Lucky Score, Mark Casse, Irad Ortiz Jr., 30-1

6. Mawj, Saeed bin Suroor, Oisin Murphy, 4-1

7. Masteroffoxhounds, Phil D’Amato, Edwin Maldonado, 30-1

8. Du Jour, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 15-1

9. Astronomer, Simon Callaghan, Ryan Moore, 20-1

10. Songline, Toru Hayashi, Keita Tosaki, 5-2

11. Kelina, Carlos Laffon-Paria, Maxime Guyon, 6-1

12. Exaulted, Peter Eurton, Juan Hernandez, 20-1

13. More Than Looks, Cherie DeVaux, Joel Rosario, 15-1

14. Master of the Seas, Charlie Appleby, William Buick, 7-2

Breeders’ Cup Distaff

Conditions: 1 1/8 miles on dirt for females 3 and up. Purse: $2 million. Post time: Saturday 3:10 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Hoosier Philly, Tom Amoss, Luis Saez, 20-1

2. A Mo Reay, Brad Cox, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1

3. Pretty Mischievous, Brendan Walsh, Tyler Gaffalione, 8-1

4. Idiomatic, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 5-2

5. Adare Manor, Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez, 4-1

6. Search Results, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-1

7. Wet Paint, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 10-1

8. Randomized, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 6-1

9. Clairiere, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 4-1

10. Desert Dawn, Phil D’Amato, Hector Berrios, 20-1

11. Le Da Vida, Ignacio Correas, Vincent Cheminaud, 20-1

Breeders’ Cup Turf

Conditions: 1 ½ miles on turf for horses 3 and up. Purse: $4 million. Post time: Saturday 3:50 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Shahryar, Hideaki Fujiwara, Cristian Demuro, 15-1

2. Onesto, Fabrice Chappet, Maxime Guyon, 8-1

3. Gold Phoenix, Phil D’Amato, Juan Hernandez, 30-1

4. Bolshoi Ballet, Aidan O’Brien, John Velazquez, 15-1

5. Auguste Rodin, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 3-1

6. Get Smokin, Mark Casse, Fernando de la Cruz, SCRATCHED

7. Broome, Aidan O’Brien, Dylan McMonagle, 30-1

8. Up to the Mark, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-1

9. Mostahdaf, John and Thady Gosden, Jim Crowley, 5-2

10. Adhamo, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 30-1

11. King of Steel, Roger Varian, Frankie Dettori, 4-1

12. Balladeer, George Papaprodromou, Victor Espinoza, 30-1

13. War Like Goddess, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 12-1

Breeders’ Cup Classic

Conditions: 1 ¼ miles on dirt for horses 3 and up. Purse: $6 million. Post time: Saturday 4:40 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Arcangelo, Jena Antonucci, Javier Castellano, SCRATCHED

2. Zandon, Chad Brown, Frankie Dettori, 12-1

3. White Abarrio, Rick Dutrow Jr., Irad Ortiz Jr., 4-1

4. Missed The Cut, Luis Saez, 30-1

5. Derma Sotogake, Hidetaka Otonashi, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1

6. Saudi Crown, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 12-1

7. Clapton, Chad Summers, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

8. Ushba Tesoro, Noboru Takagi, Yuga Kawada, 4-1

9. Senor Buscador, Todd Fincher, Geovanni Franco, 30-1

10. Dreamlike, Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 30-1

11. Bright Future, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 10-1

12. Arabian Knight, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 3-1

13. Proxy, Michael Stidham, Joel Rosario, 12-1

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

Conditions: 5 furlongs on turf for horses 3 and up. Purse: $1 million. Post time: Saturday 5:25 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Big Invasion, Christophe Clement, Joel Rosario, 15-1

2. Bradsell, Archie Watson, Luke Morris, SCRATCHED

3. Caravel, Brad Cox, Tyler Gaffalione, 5-1

4. Tony Ann, Phil D’Amato, Hector Berrios, 15-1

5. Live In The Dream, Adam West, Sean Kirrane, 9-2

6. Gear Jockey, George Arnold, Jose Lezcano, 12-1

7. Nobals, Larry Rivelli, Gerardo Corrales, 6-1

8. Aesop’s Fables, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 12-1

9. Roses for Debra, Christophe Clement, Irad Ortiz Jr., 12-1

10. Motorious, Phil D’Amato, Flavien Prat, 5-1

11. Jasper Krone, Hideyuki Mori, Yuga Kawada, 12-1

12. Arzak, Mike Trombetta, Luis Saez, 6-1

Also eligible

13. One Timer, Larry Rivelli, E.T. Baird, 8-1

14. Beer Can Man, Phil D'Amato, Flavien Prat, 12-1

15. Lane Way, Richard Mandella, TBA, 6-1

16. Twilight Gleaming, Wesley Ward, Irad Ortiz Jr., 15-1

Breeders’ Cup Sprint

Conditions: 6 furlongs on dirt for horses 3 and up. Purse: $2 million. Post time: Saturday 6 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Nakatomi, Wesley Ward, Luis Saez, 15-1

2. Dr. Schivel, Mark Glatt, Juan Hernandez, 5-1

3. American Theorem, George Papaprodromou, Umberto Rispoli, 30-1

4. Hoist the Gold, Dallas Stewart, John Velazquez, 12-1

5. Three Technique, Jason Cook, Rafael Bejarano, 20-1

6. The Chosen Vron, Eric Kruljac, Hector Berrios, 5-1

7. Speed Boat Beach, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 3-1

8. Elite Power, Bill Mott, Irad Ortiz Jr., 9-5

9. Gunite, Steve Asmussen, Tyler Gaffalione, 4-1

USA Today Network contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Breeders' Cup races today: 2023 post time, odds