Breeders' Cup Classic 2023: Kentucky Derby, Belmont winners clash with Bob Baffert runner

Everything from the Triple Crown trail to the fall handicap season has led to the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic, with year-end titles and loads of money at stake Saturday at Santa Anita.

A year ago at Keeneland it was Flightline capping a six-race unbeaten career with a dominating win to seal Horse of the Year honors. Now the 1 1/4-mile test looms as the ultimate measuring stick in what has been a wide-open racing season, with different winners in all three Triple Crown races and very little separating the top contenders.

Post time for the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, with television coverage on USA Network from 1:30-3:30 p.m., and on NBC and Peacock from 3:30-7 p.m.

The post position draw for the Breeders' Cup races will be held Monday night, so check back later for the complete lineup for the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic. For now, here are the top contenders:

The $1,500,000 Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets, (GR 1), for three year-olds going one and a half miles over the dirt Saturday, June 10, 2023, was won by Blue Rose Farm's Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, as trainer, Jena Antonucci pats her trainee on the forehead.

Arcangelo

Trainer: Jena Antonucci.

Jockey: Javier Castellano.

The best 3-year-old in the country so far with wins in the Belmont and Travers, and the best story, with Antonucci becoming the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race. With wins at 12 and 10 furlongs, this son of Arrogate, who won the Travers and BC Classic in succession, is always running late.

Mage

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado.

Jockey: TBA.

From a near-miss vs. Forte in the Florida Derby, through a victory at the Kentucky Derby, third place finish at the Preakness and a game second in the Haskell, Mage turned in some really good performances, before running out of gas at the Travers, never challenging. The question is whether a 10-week freshening will be enough to recharge this hard-running Good Magic 3-year-old.

Arabian Knight

Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Jockey: TBA.

Purchased for $2.3 million as a 2-year-old by Zedan Racing, Arabian Knight is the great unknown in this race. With just four career starts, the Uncle Mo colt comes off a front-running half-length win over Geaux Rocket Ride, reversing the Haskell result, when Arabian Knight was coming off a six-month layoff. Will try to go wire-to-wire.

Geaux Rocket Ride (inside), ridden by MIke Smith, pulls away to win the TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on July 22, 2023.

Geaux Rocket Ride

Trainer: Richard Mandella.

Jockey: Mike Smith.

Nearly caught pace-setter Arabian Knight in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar last time out, falling a neck short, after rallying to beat Arabian Knight and Kentucky Derby winner Mage in the Haskell. The only other blemish on the five-race resume is a second behind eventual Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move in the Grade 2 San Felipe at Santa Anita. Likes to stalk the pace.

Saudi Crown

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Jockey: TBD.

After getting beaten a nose by Forte in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy at Saratoga, after losing by a nose to Fort Bragg in the Grade 3 Dwyer at Belmont on July 1 in the first stakes star of his career, the Always Dreaming colt went wire-to-wire to win the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby. Earned 105 Beyers for that race and the Jim Dandy, which makes him a strong contender against this group.

White Abarrio

Trainer: Rick Dutrow.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

The victory in the Grade 1 Whitney at Saratoga on Aug. 3 was the first stakes victory for this 4-year-old since winning the Florida Derby 19 months earlier. And it was worth the wait, with a brilliant performance that earned a 110 Beyer Speed Figure, beating Zandon by 6 1/2 lengths and Cody’s wish by 10 lengths. Will have to go an extra furlong here, and will be sitting just off the pace.

Zandon

Trainer: Chad Brown.

Jockey: TBA.

The victory in the Grade 2 Woodward Stakes on Oct. 1 was a breakthrough for a hard-luck colt with six runner-up finishes in grades stakes, hitting the board nine times in non-winning efforts. Rallied to finish second behind White Abarrio in Whitney at Saratoga two starts back. Will settle in off the pace and try to make a late charge.

Bright Future

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Jockey: Javier Castellano.

This Curlin colt secured a spot in the starting gate on Labor Day weekend at Saratoga with a victory in the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup, edging Proxy by a nose and earning a career-best 103 Beyer Speed Figure. But that was the first stakes win for the 4-year-old, and figures to be a longshot in this one.

Proxy

Trainer: Michael Stidham.

Jockey: Joel Rosario.

A Grade 1 winner whose victories this season include the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap and the Grade 3 Monmouth Cup on Haskell Day. But the runner-up finish in the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup, beaten a nose by Bright Future, earned a 103 Beyer Speed Figure, just missing in a tough stretch duel.

Ushba Tesaro

Trainer: Noboru Takagi.

Jockey: Yuga Kawada.

Part of a large contingent of runners based in Japan making the trip to Southern California for the Breeders’ Cup races, the 6-year-old comes in riding a six-race winning streak, including a victory in the Dubai World Cup on March 25.

Senor Buscador

Trainer: Todd Fincher.

Jockey: Giovanni Franco.

After injuries derailed his early career, this 5-year-old is in good form, having won the Grade 2 San Diego at Del Mar this summer, coming from last with a 5-wide rally to win at 13-1. Used a late charge last time out to finish third in the Grade 1 Awesome Again at Santa Anita on Sept. 30. Needs a speed duel up front.

King of Steel

Trainer: R.P. Varian.

Jockey: Frankie Dettori.

This 3-year-old colt had a great summer, finishing second in the Group 1 English Derby at 66-1, before coming back 20 days later and winning the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Ascot. Comes off a win in the Group 1 Champions Stakes at Ascot of Oct. 21, running in the BC Classic just two weeks later.

Kentucky Derby contender Derma Sotogake of Japan takes to the track April 24, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The colt, which won the UAE Derby, has won $1.1 million in stakes so far. Trainer is Hidetaka Otonashi.

Derma Sotogake

Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi.

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire.

Has not run since finishing a good sixth in the Kentucy Derby on May 6, training up to his return in Japan. Prior to equaling the best finish ever by a Japan-based runner in the Derby, the 3-year-old won the Group 2 UAE Derby, and was third in the Group 3 Saudi Derby.

Charge It

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Jockey: TBA.

The 4-year-old Tapit colt turned in his top effort this summer with a victory in the Grade 2 Suburban at Belmont Park, going wire-to-wire and drawing off in the 10-furlong test. Was no match for White Abarrio, Zandon and Cody's Wish in the Grade 1 Whitney at Saratoga, and finished behind Zandon last time out in the Grade 2 Woodward.

