Breeders' Cup: Big Evs wins Juvenile Turf Sprint for Mick Appleby at Santa Anita

Big Evs won the opening Breeders' Cup race of the two-day meeting in California

Big Evs gave British trainer Mick Appleby a win with his first Breeders' Cup runner in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

The 10-3 shot triumphed under Tom Marquand from Valiant Force and Starlust at Santa Anita.

Big Evs, named after racing fan Paul Evans who died last year, also won at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood in 2023.

"Paul died a year ago this Wednesday. It's very fitting for a great guy," said owner Paul Teasdale of his friend.

"We couldn't have written it any better."

This was the biggest win of his career for Rutland-based Appleby.

"It's such a massive achievement for our small yard and the whole team," he said.

Givemethebeatboys was scratched from the race - one of two Irish-trained horses among a total of 16 removed from Friday's card on veterinary advice.

Jessica Harrington's two-year-old joined Aidan O'Brien's Juvenile Turf contender River Tiber on the sidelines and both trainers were unhappy.

"He's not had a single issue all week. Being careful and being over the top are two different things," said Harrington.

O'Brien's Bolshoi Ballet, a leading hope for Saturday's Breeders' Cup Turf, was also taken out.

English and Irish Derby winner Auguste Rodin and Broome will still represent O'Brien in the race.

And O'Brien was celebrating as Unquestionable, ridden by Ryan Moore who switched from River Tiber to replace Frankie Dettori, led home a 1-2 for the trainer in the Juvenile Turf from Mountain Bear.

"When a day starts off bad it usually goes down, but it fell for us in the end today," he said.

Aidan's son Donnacha, 25, was hoping to become the youngest trainer to have a Breeders' Cup winner but had to settle for second with Porta Fortuna behind Hard To Justify in the Juvenile Fillies Turf.