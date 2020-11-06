Breeders’ Cup betting guide: Tiz The Law, Authentic, Improbable lead stacked field

Alas, the 2020 installment of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships takes place Friday and Saturday. An event like no other, it is two full days of competitive and potentially lucrative horse racing, drawing the best horse talent and teams from around the globe.

The crown jewel of the two richest days in the sport is the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic. All season long, the entrants have competed in stakes races to earn points to qualify for the Classic. So what do you have? The best 3-year-old and older runners, and the top jockeys and trainers in the sport are all in one race, looking to put an exclamation point on their year-long missions.

From top to bottom, the field is stacked with a variety of diverse running styles. You have blisteringly quick frontrunners like No. 9 Authentic (6-1) and No. 10 Maximum Security (7-2), off-the-pace stalkers like No. 2 Tiz The Law (3-1), No. 4 Tom’s d’Etat (6-1), and a long-shot closer in No. 5 Title Ready (30-1). Those dynamics make this race all the more compelling because depending on how the race unfolds, there can be several paths to victory for the competing runners.

Here’s a closer look at some of those top contenders and potential wagering strategies for Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Favorites

No. 8 Improbable (5-2): This Bob Baffert-trained colt has really got it clicking his last three races, turning in his fastest speed figures, each being faster than the last. Improbable started off with great promise in 2018 but hit a bit of a sophomore slump in 2019 with a few disappointing finishes. But now in 2020, Improbable has returned to the main stage with vigor. His elite speed and ability to operate off the leaders, coupled with his formidable team, justify favorite status.

Improbable works at Santa Anita Park on Oct. 27, 2019, in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Horsephotos/Getty Images) More

No. 2 Tiz The Law (3-1): After finishing second in the Kentucky Derby, Tiz The Law took time off to be at full go for this race. This will be his first time running against older horses, but in his four wins in five races this year, Tiz The Law has demonstrated transcendent talent. His relatively young age (one of three 3-year-olds in the field) should not be a determining factor. With tactical speed and a propensity for winning, a well-rested Tiz the Law is a contender.

No. 10 Maximum Security (7-2): Maximum Security just oozes dominance. The 4-year-old colt is a globetrotter, competing all around the world and winning the Saudi Cup in February. Maximum Security is a frontrunner who has won 10 of his 13 starts and finished second twice. Although he technically “finished” first in the controversial 2019 Kentucky Derby, he was ultimately disqualified and placed 17th due to an in-race infraction. Despite his impressive winning record, Maximum Security was dominated by Improbable his last time out in the Sept. 26 Awesome Again Stakes, finishing a distant second. With both Baffert-trained horses facing off again Saturday, this should be a compelling rematch.

Outside of the three favorites, some larger-odds runners can make a strong argument for being worthy of a wager, certainly from an exotic perspective (exactas and trifectas), but even possibly to win.

No. 9 Authentic (6-1): Authentic is a proven winner, finishing first five times and second twice in his career. Historically, Authentic likes to grab the early lead and fend off challengers down the stretch. Last time out in the Preakness Stakes, Authentic was never able to get a firm grasp of the lead, and was relegated to second place throughout the race. On one hand, it’s still an impressive feat to be able to hold second from gate to wire while there were fluctuations all around him. But on the other hand, I anticipate the field Authentic will be facing Saturday is laden with runners that will be challenging for an early lead, which can pose a similar threat.

Story continues