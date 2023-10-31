Breeders’ Cup 2023: Post positions, odds, entries for Saturday’s races, including Classic

Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano up, won the Belmont Stakes earlier this year.

Here are the draws for Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup races at Santa Anita Park. All post times are EDT, and all are Grade 1 races.

TV coverage is scheduled for USA Network (1:30-3:30 p.m.) and NBC (3:30-7 p.m.). FanDuel TV will televise all races except the Classic, and Peacock will livestream the final two races (Turf Sprint and Sprint).

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

Conditions: 1 mile on dirt for horses 3 and up. Purse: $1 million. Post time: 2:30 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Stage Raider, Cherie DeVaux, Brian Hernandez Jr., 15-1

2. Practical Move, Tim Yakteen, Ramon Vazquez, 3-1

3. Cody’s Wish, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 9-5

4. Zozos, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 6-1

5. Charge It, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 5-1

6. Skippylongstocking, Saffie Joseph Jr., Tyler Gaffalione, 12-1

7. Algiers, Simon Crisford, James Doyle, 6-1

8. Shirl’s Bee, Dallas Stewart, Luis Saez, 20-1

9. National Treasure, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 8-1

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf

Conditions: 1 ¼ miles on turf for females 3 and up. Purse: $2 million. Post time: 3:10 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. In Italian, Chad Brown, Joel Rosario, 4-1

2. Warm Heart, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 3-1

3. With The Moonlight, Charlie Appleby, William Buick, 20-1

4. Moira, Kevin Attard, Flavien Prat, 12-1

5. Win Marilyn, Takahisa Tezuka, Cristian Demuro, 20-1

6. Inspiral, John and Thady Gosden, Frankie Dettori, 5-2

7. Lindy, Brendan Walsh, Tyler Gaffalione, 12-1

8. Fev Rover, Mark Casse, Javier Castellano, 8-1

9. Didia, Ignacio Correas, Vincent Cheminaud, 8-1

10. McKulick, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 15-1

11. Lumiere Rock, Joseph O’Brien, Dylan McMonagle, 12-1

12. State Occasion, Ralph Beckett, Rossa Ryan, 20-1

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint

Conditions: 7 furlongs on dirt for females 3 and up. Purse: $1 million. Post time: 3:50 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Goodnight Olive, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-5

2. Clearly Unhinged, Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli, 12-1

3. Eda, Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez, 10-1

4. Matareya, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 6-1

5. Kirstenbosch, John Sadler, Hector Berrios, 10-1

6. Meikei Yell, Hidenori Take, Kenichi Ikezoe, 15-1

7. Society, Steve Asmussen, Tyler Gaffalione, 5-2

8. Three Witches, Saffie Joseph Jr., Luis Saez, 30-1

9. Yuugiri, Rodolphe Brisset, Ricardo Santana Jr., 8-1

Breeders’ Cup Mile

Conditions: 1 mile on turf for horses 3 and up. Purse: $2 million. Post time: 4:30 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Shirl’s Speight, Roger Attfield, John Velazquez, 30-1

2. Gina Romantica, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 12-1

3. Casa Creed, Bill Mott, Luis Saez, 8-1

4. Win Carnelian, Yuichi Shinto, Kosei Miura, 30-1

5. Lucky Score, Mark Casse, Irad Ortiz Jr., 30-1

6. Mawj, Saeed bin Suroor, Oisin Murphy, 4-1

7. Masteroffoxhounds, Phil D’Amato, Edwin Maldonado, 30-1

8. Du Jour, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 15-1

9. Astronomer, Simon Callaghan, Ryan Moore, 20-1

10. Songline, Toru Hayashi, Keita Tosaki, 5-2

11. Kelina, Carlos Laffon-Paria, Maxime Guyon, 6-1

12. Exaulted, Peter Eurton, Juan Hernandez, 20-1

13. More Than Looks, Cherie DeVaux, Joel Rosario, 15-1

14. Master of the Seas, Charlie Appleby, William Buick, 7-2

Tyler Gaffalione smiles aboard Pretty Mischievous after the filly won the 149th Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.

Breeders’ Cup Distaff

Conditions: 1 1/8 miles on dirt for females 3 and up. Purse: $2 million. Post time: 5:10 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Hoosier Philly, Tom Amoss, Luis Saez, 20-1

2. A Mo Reay, Brad Cox, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1

3. Pretty Mischievous, Brendan Walsh, Tyler Gaffalione, 8-1

4. Idiomatic, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 5-2

5. Adare Manor, Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez, 4-1

6. Search Results, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-1

7. Wet Paint, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 10-1

8. Randomized, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 6-1

9. Clairiere, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 4-1

10. Desert Dawn, Phil D’Amato, Hector Berrios, 20-1

11. Le Da Vida, Ignacio Correas, Vincent Cheminaud, 20-1

Breeders’ Cup Turf

Conditions: 1 ½ miles on turf for horses 3 and up. Purse: $4 million. Post time: 5:50 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Shahryar, Hideaki Fujiwara, Cristian Demuro, 15-1

2. Onesto, Fabrice Chappet, Maxime Guyon, 8-1

3. Gold Phoenix, Phil D’Amato, Juan Hernandez, 30-1

4. Bolshoi Ballet, Aidan O’Brien, John Velazquez, 15-1

5. Auguste Rodin, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 3-1

6. Get Smokin, Mark Casse, Fernando de la Cruz, 30-1

7. Broome, Aidan O’Brien, Dylan McMonagle, 30-1

8. Up to the Mark, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-1

9. Mostahdaf, John and Thady Gosden, Jim Crowley, 5-2

10. Adhamo, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 30-1

11. King of Steel, Roger Varian, Frankie Dettori, 4-1

12. Balladeer, George Papaprodromou, Victor Espinoza, 30-1

13. War Like Goddess, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 12-1

Breeders’ Cup 2023: Post positions, odds, entries for Friday’s races, including Juvenile

Breeders’ Cup Classic

Conditions: 1 ¼ miles on dirt for horses 3 and up. Purse: $6 million. Post time: 6:40 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Arcangelo, Jena Antonucci, Javier Castellano, 7-2

2. Zandon, Chad Brown, Frankie Dettori, 12-1

3. White Abarrio, Rick Dutrow Jr., Irad Ortiz Jr., 4-1

4. Missed The Cut, Luis Saez, 30-1

5. Derma Sotogake, Hidetaka Otonashi, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1

6. Saudi Crown, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 12-1

7. Clapton, Chad Summers, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

8. Ushba Tesoro, Noboru Takagi, Yuga Kawada, 4-1

9. Senor Buscador, Todd Fincher, Geovanni Franco, 30-1

10. Dreamlike, Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 30-1

11. Bright Future, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 10-1

12. Arabian Knight, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 3-1

13. Proxy, Michael Stidham, Joel Rosario, 12-1

Nobals (1) takes the lead and goes on to win the Twin Spires Turf Spring at Churchill Downs earlier this year.

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

Conditions: 5 furlongs on turf for horses 3 and up. Purse: $1 million. Post time: 7:25 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Big Invasion, Christophe Clement, Joel Rosario, 15-1

2. Bradsell, Archie Watson, Luke Morris, 5-1

3. Caravel, Brad Cox, Tyler Gaffalione, 5-1

4. Tony Ann, Phil D’Amato, Hector Berrios, 15-1

5. Live In The Dream, Adam West, Sean Kirrane, 9-2

6. Gear Jockey, George Arnold, Jose Lezcano, 12-1

7. Nobals, Larry Rivelli, Gerardo Corrales, 6-1

8. Aesop’s Fables, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 12-1

9. Roses for Debra, Christophe Clement, Irad Ortiz Jr., 12-1

10. Motorious, Phil D’Amato, Flavien Prat, 5-1

11. Jasper Krone, Hideyuki Mori, Yuga Kawada, 12-1

12. Arzak, Mike Trombetta, Luis Saez, 6-1

Breeders’ Cup Sprint

Conditions: 6 furlongs on dirt for horses 3 and up. Purse: $2 million. Post time: 8 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Nakatomi, Wesley Ward, Luis Saez, 15-1

2. Dr. Schivel, Mark Glatt, Juan Hernandez, 5-1

3. American Theorem, George Papaprodromou, Umberto Rispoli, 30-1

4. Hoist the Gold, Dallas Stewart, John Velazquez, 12-1

5. Three Technique, Jason Cook, Rafael Bejarano, 20-1

6. The Chosen Vron, Eric Kruljac, Hector Berrios, 5-1

7. Speed Boat Beach, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 3-1

8. Elite Power, Bill Mott, Irad Ortiz Jr., 9-5

9. Gunite, Steve Asmussen, Tyler Gaffalione, 4-1

More horse racing: 'The beast of Churchill Downs': How a winning horse named Bango can make track history

Reach Jason Frakes at jfrakes@courier-journal.com and follow him on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Breeders’ Cup 2023: Post positions, odds, entries for Saturday’s races