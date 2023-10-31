Breeders’ Cup 2023: Post positions, odds, entries for Friday’s races, including Juvenile

Timberlake and jockey Florent Geroux won the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes on Oct. 7 at Aqueduct. Trained by Louisville's Brad Cox, Timberlake is a top contender for Friday's Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita Park.

Here are the draws for Friday’s Breeders’ Cup races at Santa Anita Park. All post times are EDT, and all are Grade 1 races.

All of Friday’s races will be televised live by USA Network and FanDuel TV.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Conditions: 5 furlongs on turf for 2-year-olds. Purse: $1 million. Post time: 5 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Crimson Advocate, George Weaver, John Velazquez, 4-1

2. No Nay Mets, George Weaver, Irad Ortiz Jr., 4-1

3. Tiger Belle, Ado McGuinness, Cristian Demuro, 15-1

4. Big Evs, Michael Appleby, Tom Marquand, 3-1

5. Givemethebeatboys, Jessica Harrington, Shane Foley, 15-1

6. Starlust, Ralph Beckett, Frankie Dettori, 20-1

7. Shards, Kelsey Danner, Adam Beschizza, 15-1

8. Cherry Blossom, Aidan’O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 12-1

9. Amidst Waves, George Weaver, Flavien Prat, 8-1

10. Valiant Force, Adrian Murray, William Buick, 12-1

11. Slider, John Sadler, Hector Berrios, 8-1

12. Committee of One, Steve Asmussen, Cristian Torres, 8-1

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

Conditions: 1 1/16 miles on dirt for 2-year-old fillies. Purse: $2 million. Post time: 5:40 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Candied, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 4-1

2. Jody’s Pride, Jorge Abreu, Flavien Prat, 15-1

3. Scalable, Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

4. Where’s My Ring, Val Brinkerhoff, Victor Espinoza, 30-1

5. Omaha Girl, Jorge Delgado, Umberto Rispoli, 30-1

6. Chatalas, Mark Glatt, Antonio Fresu, 8-1

7. Tamara, Richard Mandella, Mike Smith, 4-5

8. Esprit Enchante, Peter Miller, Juan Hernandez, 20-1

9. Brightwork, John Ortiz, Ricardo Santana Jr., 12-1

10. Accommodate Eva, Dallas Stewart, John Velazquez, 30-1

11. Life Talk, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 20-1

12. Just F Y I, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 8-1

13. Alys Beach, Tom Amoss, Tyler Gaffalione, 30-1

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Conditions: 1 mile on turf for 2-year-old fillies. Purse: $1 million. Post time: 6:20 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Buttercream Babe, Mike Maker, Luis Saez, 30-1

2. Flattery, Peter Eurton, Juan Hernandez, 20-1

3. Buchu, Phil Bauer, Martin Garcia, 6-1

4. Laulne, Phil D’Amato, Manny Franco, 15-1

5. Content, Aiden O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 15-1

6. Porta Fortuna, Donnacha O’Brien, Oisin Murphy, 5-1

7. Gala Brand, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 12-1

8. Life’s an Audible, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 15-1

9. Carla’s Way, Simon Crisford, James Doyle, 6-1

10. Austere, Brendan Walsh, Tyler Gaffalione, 12-1

11. She Feels Pretty, Cherie DeVaux, John Velazquz, 4-1

12. Hard to Justify, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 6-1

13. Dreamfrye, O.J. Jauregui, Hector Berrios, 15-1

14. Les Pavots, Francis-Henri Graffard, Mickael Barzalona, 8-1

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Conditions: 1 1/16 miles on dirt for 2-year-olds. Purse: $2 million. Post time: 7 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. The Wine Steward, Mike Maker, Luis Saez, 8-1

2. Prince of Monaco, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 4-1

3. Wine Me Up, Bob Baffert, Ramon Vazquez, 15-1

4. Timberlake, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 4-1

5. Ecoro Neo, Hideyuki Mori, Yuga Kawada, 30-1

6. Locked, Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 7-2

7. Cuban Thunder, Adrian Murray, Tiago Pereira, 30-1

8. General Partner, Chad Brown, Manny Franco, 8-1

9. Fierceness, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 6-1

10. Muth, Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez, 4-1

11. Noted, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 20-1

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

Conditions: 1 mile on turf for 2-year-olds. Purse: $1 million. Post time: 7:40 p.m.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Air Recruit, Arnaud Delacour, Luis Saez, 20-1

2. River Tiber, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 3-1

3. Tok Tok, Graham Motion, John Velazquez, 20-1

4. Can Group, Mark Casse, Flavien Prat, 12-1

5. My Boy Prince, Mark Casse, Joel Rosario, 8-1

6. Stay Hot, Peter Eurton, Antonio Fresu, 20-1

7. Agate Road, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 8-1

8. Unquestionable, Aidan O’Brien, Frankie Dettori, 4-1

9. Endlessly, Michael McCarthy, Juan Hernandez, 5-1

10. Fulmineo, Arnaud Delacour, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

11. Liam’s Journey, Mike Maker, Manny Franco, 30-1

12. Mountain Bear, Aidan O’Brien, Dylan McMongale, 12-1

13. Grand Mo The First, Victor Barboza, Hector Berrios, 20-1

14. Carson’s Run, Christophe Clement, Dylan Davis, 6-1

