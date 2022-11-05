Breeders' Cup 2022: Winners and payouts from Saturday's races at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In a three-way photo finish, Malathaat showed the heart that’s made her one of North America’s top female horses.

With jockey John Velazquez going six-wide off the final turn, Malathaat rallied down the stretch and beat 24-1 shot Blue Stripe by a nose on the final stride to win Saturday’s $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Keeneland.

Clairiere was another nose back in a third in a finish befitting a championship race.

“You can’t make the lead too soon with her, but I told (Velazquez) that’s timing it a little close for my liking,” winning trainer Todd Pletcher said with a laugh. “I could see she had a head of steam built up and she was motoring down the middle of the track. I was just hoping she had enough time to get there.”

Malathaat did have enough time and covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.07, paying $7.76 to win on a $2 wager. Along with winning the 2021 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, she’s won all four of her career starts at Keeneland. She was third in last year’s Distaff at Del Mar.

Malathaat, left, with Jon Velazquez up, out duels Blue Stripe, center, with Hector Berrios up, and Clairiere, right, with Joel Rosario up, to win the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Society set a fraction of 47.29 seconds for the half-mile, with Blue Stripe and Search Results stalking and Malathaat racing near the back of the eight-horse field.

Secret Oath briefly took the lead before dropping out midstretch, leaving Malathaat, Blue Stripe and Clairiere to battle.

“I wasn’t surprised (I won),” Velazquez said. “Every race she runs, she shows up. She is a tough mare and will miss her if they retire her.”

Shadwell representative Gregory Clarke wasn’t sure whether Malathaat would return to racing next year.

“What she’s accomplished is just incredible,” Clarke said. “We’re just so blessed we’ve gotten this far with her. She’s at the top of her game. … She’s a machine.”

Malathaat, a 4-year-old daughter of Curlin, improved to 10-3-1 in 14 career starts and has won three straight starts. She entered off a victory in the Grade 1 Spinster on Oct. 9 at Keeneland and now has $3,790,825 in career earnings for owner Shadwell Stable.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Goodnight Olive, with Irad Ortiz Jr up, wins the Filly & Mare Sprint at the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday, November5, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Goodnight Olive took the lead off the turn and cruised home for a 2 1/2-length victory in the $1 million race.

With Irad Ortiz Jr. riding, Goodnight Olive covered the 7 furlongs on a fast dirt track in 1:21.61 and paid $5.70 to win as the 9-5 favorite.

“She broke on top, but I didn’t want to rush her,” Ortiz said. “When she’s on her game, she can do anything. … I just took my time. I was able to get her out at the top of the stretch, and the rest was all her.”

Echo Zulu finished second, and Wicked Halo was another length back in third. Ce Ce, who won this race last year at Del Mar, finished fourth.

Goodnight Olive ran her winning streak to six and is 6-1-0 in seven career starts. The 4-year-old daughter of Ghostzapper entered off a victory in the Grade 1 Ballerina on Aug. 28 at Saratoga.

“She’s a lot like her father,” trainer Chad Brown said, referring to Ghostzapper. “Tough as nails. Might not run a lot, but when she does she lets everyone know when she does.”

It was the second Filly & Mare Sprint victory for trainer Brown, who also won with Wavell Avenue in 2015.

Turf Sprint

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione celebrates after Caravel -- with 42-1 odds -- won the Breeders' Cup Turf Spring Grade 2 in the fourth race at the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. Nov. 5, 2022.

The Brad Cox-trained Caravel shot out of the gate at 42-1 and pulled an early upset in wire-to-wire fashion, claiming victory in the $1 million Turf Sprint by 1/2 length.

Fresh off his first Breeders’ Cup win Friday, jockey Tyler Gaffalione and Caravel covered 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:01.79, holding off a late charge by Emaraaty Ana to secure their second win in a row, which paid $87.78.

"She broke alertly," Gaffalione said. "No one really went, so I decided to take control of things. Coming into the stretch, she just kept finding more. She’s a very solid filly. She shows up every time."

Caravel’s victory was Breeders’ Cup win No. 9 for Cox, whom Gaffalione called “one of the best in the country.”

"He brings them over ready to fire," the jockey said.

Creative Force finished third running out of the No. 1 post.

Defending Turf Sprint champion Golden Pal was the morning-line favorite with 2-1 odds but sputtered out of the eighth post and fell behind the pack by several lengths en route to a 10th-place finish.

With the win, Caravel improved to 20-11-0 overall and 16-8-0 on turf. She placed 12th in last year’s race as a 4-year-old, but Sheikh Fahad of Qatar Racing said Cox "gave us a lot of confidence" heading into Saturday.

"She’s a filly that has had a hard time keeping on weight," Cox said. "Since the end of the summer, she’s really blossomed. We decided to take a swing, and it worked out."

Dirt Mile

Cody's Wish, outside with Junior Alvarado up, battles Cyberknife, right, with Florent Geroux up, at the finish of the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Cody’s Wish rallied from the back of the pack and won a stretch duel with Cyberknife to capture the $1 million race.

Cody’s Wish, trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado, covered the mile in 1:35.33 and paid $6.32 to win as the 2-1 favorite.

“He kind of missed a little bit at the break,” Alvarado said. “Then I found myself in the back. I didn’t want to rush him. I know him pretty well. He’s a horse you cannot try to rush him; he’ll get headstrong. … I knew there was still plenty of time to get it little by little.”

Cyberknife finished a head back in second, and Slow Down Andy was another 1 ¾ lengths back in third. Gunite, who set the early fractions, faded to fourth.

More Breeders' Cup: 10 of the top horses to see at Keeneland this weekend

Cody’s Wish, a 4-year-old son of Curlin, improved to 7-1-3 in 11 career starts and has won four races in a row. He entered off a victory in the Grade 1 Forego on Aug. 27 at Saratoga.

“This horse, he’s got a massive stride,” Mott said. “His stride is just so beautiful that he’s doing a lot more. He’s covering a lot more ground than you think he is.”

Filly & Mare Turf

Jockey Ryan Moore pilots Irish-bred Tuesday to the win past In Ialian in the Makers Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & mare Turf $2 million stakes at the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. Nov. 5, 2022.

For his third win of Breeders' Cup weekend 2022 with trainer Aidan O'Brien, jockey Ryan Moore set a new Keeneland record aboard Tuesday in the 1 3/16-mile, $2 million Filly & Mare Turf.

Running out of the fifth post, Moore and Tuesday posted a time of 1:51.88 to edge one of the race favorites, In Italian, by a length and pay $10.38 to win at 4-1 odds.

"We had our eye on this race for her," O’Brien said. "She’s an amazing filly from an unbelievable pedigree, as well. Totally 100% homebred, which makes this incredible and a privilege for us. Ryan gave her a stunning ride."

Audarya set the previous track record in the Filly & Mare Turf (1:52.72) during the 2020 Breeders' Cup.

With the win, her first since June, Tuesday improved to 9-2-2 this year and 10-2-3 overall on turf. The 3-year-old held steady midpack heading into the final turn, when Moore made a four-wide move and eventually passed In Italian down the stretch.

"The race was very straightforward," Moore said. "Pace was strong and even. She was in a good rhythm. I was always confident and finished up very well. Aidan had her in an unbelievable place today. The horse has been magnificent and has been most of the year. She has bounced back."

Lady Speightspeare finished in third, a half-length back of In Italian, running out of the No. 1 post.

Sprint

Elite Power, with Irad Ortiz Jr, up, wins the Breeders' Cup Sprint at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Elite Power rallied down the stretch to win the $2 million race by 1 ¼ lengths over long shot C Z Rocket.

Elite Power, a 4-year-old son of Curlin, covered the 6 furlongs in 1:09.11 and paid $13.10. Jackie’s Warrior, the 3-5 favorite, finished third in the final start of his career.

“I had the perfect trip,” winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. said. “When I tipped him out, he was there for me. He kept going forward.”

Elite Power was a late bloomer who raced just twice as a 3-year-old and didn’t break his maiden until his fourth race, coming at Churchill Downs in June. He’s now won five in a row and is 5-0-1 in eight career starts for Juddmonte. He entered off a victory in the Grade 2 Vosburgh on Oct. 8 at Aqueduct.

“He’s just a horse with a lot of natural talent,” winning trainer Bill Mott said. “It was just a matter of waiting for his bones and his mind to mature a little bit. Once he got into rhythm, he just kept improving.”

Jackie’s Warrior finished his career with a 12-2-2 record in 18 starts but was 0 for 3 in Breeders’ Cup races.

“It’s just amazing that a horse as great as he is has never won a Breeders’ Cup race,” trainer Steve Asmussen said. “He’s a very special horses – physically, mentally and his ability. It’s a disappointment.”

Turf Mile

Modern Games, with William Buick up, wins the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Morning-line favorite Modern Games and jockey William Buick used a seven-wide move to surge from fourth to first down the stretch and claim the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile with a time of 1:33.96.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, Modern Games paid $4.76 to win with 6/5 odds. The 3-year-old Godolphin product, who started in the No. 4 post, bested Shirl's Speight by 3/4 of a length to give Buick and Appleby a second consecutive victory in the turf event.

"He missed the break, but I was happy where we were," said Buick, who won the Mile at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup aboard the Appleby-trained Space Blues. "Once I got him running, he stayed true. He loves this ground. I stayed off the rail. I thought he was the best horse in the race. I didn’t want to take too many chances."

"When we come over here to the Breeders' Cup, it is a great privilege. We bring some very good horses, and this one is one of them. You always need a little bit of luck on your side."

Modern Games improved to 13-6-3 overall with the win, his second first-place finish at the Breeders’ Cup in as many years. He won the Juvenile Turf last November at Del Mar.

"He is what he is," Appleby said. "He’s ultra-professional and runs with his heart on his sleeve every time."

Running out of the No. 14 post, jockey Flavien Prat pulled up on Domestic Spending during the final turn after the horse appeared off in the left hind, according to a statement from the Breeders’ Cup. The 5-year-old was making his first appearance in a race since August 2021.

A team of veterinarians tended to Domestic Spending on the track, and he was transported back to his barn via equine ambulance for further evaluation, the Breeders’ Cup said. Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, trainer Chad Brown said in a tweet that the horse suffered a "serious pelvic fracture" and is getting treated at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital.

Kinross finished a nose behind Shirl's Speight in third place.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ. Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

