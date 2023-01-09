Breece Hall's top plays 2022 season
Watch New York Jets running back Breece Hall's top plays during the 2022 season.
Watch New York Jets running back Breece Hall's top plays during the 2022 season.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
The Bears should be fielding calls for the No. 1 pick. Here are some QB-needy teams who could be calling GM Ryan Poles about trading up.
No playoffs. No high draft pick. Little playing time for Jordan Love. The Packers did the right thing by chasing wins down the stretch, but Sunday's loss provided a cruel twist ending.
The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. What's next for the coach and the team? Follow our updates.
Aaron Rodgers declined a jersey swap with Jameson Williams after the Packers loss to the Lions, which has many wondering about his NFL future.
The Houston Texans had to fire Lovie Smith as their coach when these three reasons are considered.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
Packers appear to be on the decline after three decades of running the NFC North, especially if Aaron Rodgers retires. What's the mean for the Lions
At the end of 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the only team he’s ever played for, Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure where his career goes from here.
How will the Giants match up against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL's Wild Card round? Here's our preview and prediction.
The 49ers are rolling and playing perhaps the best football in the NFL, but they need to clean up a couple things heading into the postseason. Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) broke it all down here:
Who could replace Kliff Kingsbury, as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals? Here's a look at some potential options as the team's next coach.