Breece Hall's college coach explains why Jets rookie RB's insane production will continue in NFL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Thompson
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Breece Hall
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Breece Hall Treated Image
Breece Hall Treated Image

It wasn't enough for Jets GM Joe Douglas to trade back into the first round on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft to nab Jermaine Johnson. He had to trade up again immediately the next day because he wanted someone else badly too.

He wanted his running back, someone who could be the workhorse behind Zach Wilson for years to come.

Iowa State's Breece Hall is what every NFL coach wants in the backfield: A dependable, fast, bulldozing, gamebreaker. Someone that's going to eat yards but also make defenses fear that he could take it to the house on the opening play of the game.

And the Cyclones' running game coordinator/running backs/wide receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase saw what Douglas saw in Hall back in Wichita, Kan. when he was coming out of high school.

"I knew he was tremendously athletic for his size," Scheelhaase told SNY over the phone. "I knew he was really, really productive in high school. Playing against really good competition in Wichita, in the state of Kansas, and I think those were the things that stood out just from watching his video tape. As you got to know him, I felt like I realized he had this quiet confidence about him that he really did feel even in those early moments that he could have a really, really special college career.”

Hall did much more than that, but as a true freshman, he had to ease himself into Iowa State and NCAA football.

"His first five games, he didn’t really play very much. He got in a little bit, a few downs here and there the first couple games, and more than anything figuring out college football, figuring out what it took to be ready each week at practice, figuring out even just the time and balancing a work load of college academics and his on-field responsibilities," Scheelhaase said.

But while some players take a year, or even two, to get acclimated to their new surroundings and earn playing time, it only took Hall five games before he exploded in the Big 12.

Iowa State played West Virginia, Hall totaled 132 yards on 26 carries with three rushing touchdowns and the rest was history.

"He wasn’t the starting running back that game, but that was the last time in the last three years that Breece didn’t start a game," Scheelhaase said with a laugh.

What Douglas and the Jets saw, though, was Hall's production over his previous two seasons, in which Hall set an NCAA record of 24 straight games with a rushing touchdown. In total, he found the paint 41 times on the ground... in 24 games.

"The farther that you go along scoring touchdowns and producing the way that he did, and to really finish his career the way he did with everybody in the country and every defense that we played for sure knowing that he was going to get the ball in those situations, and he was going to be the centerpiece of the offense, to still have that production. That’s challenging," Scheelhaase admitted.

But just how does Hall do it? How can defenses know the run is coming and he can still tally 1,572 yards in 2020 and 1,472 yards in 2021?

Think prime Le'Veon Bell (not the version the Jets saw).

"I think that comparison to Le’Veon Bell and that patience with the ability to burst and that size combination is something that is unique and not a lot of guys have. It definitely is something that developed as he gained confidence in our run scheme and the reads he was making," Scheelhaase explained.

“He always knew how to set defenders up and how to bait defenders into taking a gap that they shouldn’t and being able to burst and beat them to a spot. That’s something that’s hard to teach and that’s something you saw throughout Breece’s career, being able to expose defenses by doing that.”

Now there is a big knock for some on how much Hall was utilized by the Cyclones in his three seasons. He had 800 total touches from scrimmage, which is pretty rare for someone entering the league.

But fret not, Jets fans, Scheelhaase is confident that Hall's availability won't take a hit from it. He's seen first hand just how easy some things are for him compared to the rest of his players.

"I thought Breece for three straight years, not only come up and not miss a rep on the game field, but not miss a practice rep throughout the year," Scheelhaase said. "There wasn’t one game week that Breece didn’t practice, that Breece didn’t show up for a rep on Tuesday or a Wednesday. I think he’s got a high level of durability."

The Jets know that Hall could develop into their bell cow in the backfield, but at first, it's going to be a running back by committee. Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman are also back there, and Hall will have to fight for his reps all over again, something Scheelhaase said he had to do initially.

And Hall's perfectly fine with those situations.

"He looks forward to being around really, really good players," Scheelhaase said. "He has that sense of belonging that he’s supposed to be there.”

But Scheelhaase believes that Hall never let his stardom in Ames, Iowa ever get to his head.

"It’s late in his sophomore season, it’s the Fiesta Bowl and he’s a Heisman hopeful, and I’m looking and seeing on Friday night before the game, the head coach allows players to sit wherever. You don’t have to sit by position and he’s sitting there at a table with a true freshman QB, sophomore who’s a backup linebacker, a couple of receivers. I don’t think there was a starter at the table outside of him. I just don’t ever think he used who he was to big time people or act like he had some kind of different status. He was a heck of a team member.”

To further show how much his teammates loved him, check out the Cyclones in their locker room all watching and celebrating as Hall ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine:

This is the type of player the Jets are getting: A guy who puts his head down, works, produces and is loved by his coaches and teammates through and through.

For Scheelhaase, remaining that same player will be the key to a long season for Hall.

"Stay true to who he is. I think if he does that, he’ll have a long, awesome career," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 things to know about new Jets WR Irvin Charles

    The Jets picked up former Penn State WR and IUP star Irvin Charles as an undrafted free agent. Here's what you need to know bout him:

  • Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant on Game 4 loss: 'We were soft all over the ice'

    Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant called his squad “soft” after their 7-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 on Monday night.

  • Eagles rookie Kyron Johnson wants to be a ‘menace’ on special teams

    Eagles rookie Kyron Johnson knows the best way to get on the field is on special teams. He's embracing that. By Dave Zangaro

  • Giants waive four players

    The Giants made some room on the roster for incoming rookie free agents on Tuesday. The team announced that they have waived four players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp later this week. Linebacker Omari Cobb, tight end Jake Hausmann, tight end Rysen John, and offensive lineman Wes Martin. Martin appeared in seven games [more]

  • Tom Brady’s new role when he retires: NFL analyst for Fox Sports

    The news was announced Monday during a Fox earnings call.

  • Report: RB Sony Michel reaches deal with Dolphins after Super Bowl run with Rams

    The Dolphins are adding Sony Michel after his one-year stint with the Rams.

  • Wilmington's Walston brothers share the joy with latest pro sports advancement

    On the same day that Garrett Walston learned he was signing with the NFL's 49ers, little brother Blake was about to move up to Double-A baseball

  • ‘The Jets stole the draft’ by maximizing resources

    Peter King goes inside New York Jets G.M. Joe Douglas' plan to strategically rebuild over the last two drafts and explores expectations for the 2022 season.

  • Fed may have to carry bulk of burden in hitting inflation goal - Kashkari

    "I'm confident we are going to get inflation back down to our 2% target, but I am not yet confident on how much of that burden we're gonna have to carry versus getting help from the supply side," Kashkari said in an interview with CNBC. "Virtually all of that news is in the wrong direction," he said, citing the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China as putting upward pressure on prices. While there is some signs that inflation may have softened "just a hair," Kashkari added, other indicators point to consumers remaining in robust health.

  • Bengals liked Kaiir Elam in Round 1, medicals kept them from Andrew Booth Jr.

    The Bengals liked a few big names in the first round.

  • Giants get worse with Monday release of CB James Bradberry

    James Bradberry’s $21.8 million salary cap hit was unsustainable in this 2022 season. That is one reason the Giants released their best defensive back on Monday. But they also cut him because the new regime had a lower opinion of the player than the last GM and head coach did. Bradberry, 29, learned early this offseason that he was no longer wanted, which is why he stayed away until the team ...

  • Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class

    Dylan Raiola, a recent transfer to Chandler High School in suburban Phoenix, is the third highest quarterback in 247Sports composite rankings.

  • Donald Cerrone says he’ll retire after two more fights following UFC 274 withdrawal

    Donald Cerrone won't be around much longer following his UFC 274 withdrawal.

  • Fantasy Football Rankings: The top-30 rookies for 2022

    With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Andy Behrens ranks the incoming rookie class of fantasy prospects.

  • A 'jailhouse romance' gone wrong?

    Authorities give an update on the ex-jail officer and inmate who evaded authorities, Biden denounces attack on a Wisconsin anti-abortion group and more to start your Tuesday.

  • NFL Rumors: Tyquan Thornton was on Packers, Saints radar on Day 2 of NFL Draft

    According to ESPN, the New England Patriots weren't alone in targeting Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • For ousted Nashville Predators, facing Colorado Avalanche indeed 'a waste of eight days' | Estes

    The Calgary Flames' coach projected the Colorado Avalanche's playoff opponent would get swept. The Nashville Predators found out he was right.

  • Ex-Rams, Patriots running back Sony Michel joining crowded Dolphins backfield

    Sony Michel is joining a Miami Dolphins backfield that already includes Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

  • Robert Williams ruled out for Game 5 against bucks

    Jay King: Robert Williams is out today with left knee soreness, per the Celtics. That's the knee on which he recently underwent surgery. Source: Twitter @ByJayKing What's the buzz on Twitter? John Karalis @ John_Karalis Ime Udoka says Robert ...

  • Alabama jail escapee caught, alleged accomplice dies

    STORY: A female corrections officer who allegedly helped a murder suspect escape from an Alabama jail, sparking a manhunt for the pair, has died, authorities said on Monday (May 9). The officer, named as 56-year-old Vicky White, suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after they were caught by police, following a car chase.She was taken to hospital and later died.The 38-year-old inmate, Casey White surrendered in Indiana after the vehicle he and his accomplice were driving crashed following the pursuit.Casey White - of no relation to his suspected accomplice - sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody.He was already serving time for crimes dating back to 2015, including home invasion and carjacking and had previously been accused of a September 2020 stabbing death.He will now also face an&nbsp;escape&nbsp;charge, authorities said. Casey White was seen handcuffed and shackled in the custody of Vicky White leaving the jail in Muscle Shoals,&nbsp;Alabama in late April. At the time, she was believed to be transporting him from the detention center to the courthouse for a mental evaluation.Authorities realized the two had gone missing after the patrol car was found left in a shopping center parking lot.Vicky White, a 17-year corrections veteran, was near retirement.Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County,&nbsp;Alabama, said her involvement came as a shock to her law enforcement colleagues. "The lesson that I think I've learned and that I think everybody's learned: you don't know who you can trust. I had every bit of trust in Vicky White. She has been an exemplary employee. What in the world provoked her, prompted her, to pull a stunt like this, I don't know. I don't know if we'll ever know."Singleton added that the escape had been well planned, adding that there was no evidence of outside assistance.