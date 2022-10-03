Breece Hall's best plays vs. Steelers Week 4

GlobeNewswire

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (Cocrystal or the Company) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. Cocrystal’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at commencement of trading on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The reverse stock split will support maintenance of the Company’s Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing. On November 16, 2021, Nasdaq Capital