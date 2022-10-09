Breece Hall turns short pass into 79-yard gain for Jets

The New York Jets were taking it to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at MetLife.

Check out the effort by rookie running back Breece Hall after catching a short pass from Zach Wilson.

The former Iowa State star rumbled down the field and would not be stopped until he reached the Dolphins’ 1.

A play later, Michael Carter punched it for a TD. The PAT made it 12-0.

Look at the talent. Look at the effort. LET'S GO @BreeceH!!#MIAvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/z2wVQ2wIyK — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2022

🗣 BREECE THE BEAST pic.twitter.com/vCtlvdFZCY — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire