Breece Hall second Jets rookie with first touchdown vs. Browns

The Jets have scored two touchdowns so far against the Cleveland Browns as they are tied at the half, 14-14. The first of those touchdowns was the first career touchdown for wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The second, just before halftime, was a ten-yard touchdown reception for running back Breece Hall, giving him his first touchdown in the NFL.

Check out the touchdown that has given life and more hope to the Jets as they look to spring the upset of the Browns.

