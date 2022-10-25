With Breece Hall out for season, New York Jets acquire James Robinson from Jacksonville Jaguars

The New York Jets wasted little time addressing the hole Breece Hall’s season-ending knee injury left on their roster.

New York traded for Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson on Monday, according to multiple reports. The Jaguars will receive a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder, per the reports.

Robinson will provide depth to a backfield vacated by Hall, a rookie running back who suffered a torn ACL and meniscus damage Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Hall had 681 yards from scrimmage and Second-year running back Michael Carter (two touchdowns, 3.5 yards per carry) should have a larger role in the offense. Ty Johnson is the third back on the roster and Zonovan Knight is on the practice squad.

Robinson has three touchdowns in 2022, but saw his workload decrease as the season progresses. In 2020, he set the single-season record for most yards from scrimmage by an undrafted rookie.

NFL WEEK 7 WINNERS, LOSERS: Bengals offense returns to form; Packers more than receiver away

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

James Robinson rushed for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns in 35 games played for the Jaguars.

Travis Etienne turned in the first 100-yard performance of his career Sunday against the New York Giants. He's averaging 6.1 yards per carry (68 attempts) and the former first-round pick will be the No. 1 back in Jacksonville henceforth.

The Jets (5-2) are off to their best start since 2010.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: James Robinson traded to Jets by Jaguars for conditional draft pick