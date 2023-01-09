Breece Hall says he’s recovering ahead of schedule and expected to be ready for camp

One of the biggest, if not the biggest, turning points of the season for the New York Jets in 2022 was when running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. That, coupled with the injury to Alijah Vera-Tucker, proved to strongly change the trajectory of the Jets’ season.

The Jets were 5-2 after the win in Denver. They went 2-8 in the ten games after.

Hall quickly became a focal point of the Jets offense as a rookie, rushing for 463 yards on just 80 carries (5.8 yards per carry), including 116 yards in Green Bay in Week 6 and 97 yards against the Dolphins in Week 5. In addition, despite missing the final ten games of the season, Hall still led the Jets in rushing. Michael Carter finished with 402 yards and Zonovan Knight had 300.

The good news is that Hall feels good. He says his recovery is going ahead of schedule and he expects to be ready for training camp.

#Jets rookie RB Breece Hall says he’s ahead of rehab schedule in his return from a torn ACL. Expects to be ready for camp. pic.twitter.com/qw0fS8gtrj — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) January 9, 2023

Hall was on pace to at least be in contention for Offensive Rookie of the Year before his injury, though the Jets can still potentially claim that award with Garrett Wilson, who finished with over 1,100 yards.

Getting Hall back behind a stronger offensive line will only help open up the offense for whoever is under center for the Jets in 2023. By the sounds of it, Hall could be back sooner rather than later.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire