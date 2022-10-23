Breece Hall ruled out with knee injury

This is the last piece of news the Jets wanted to see. Running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Hall suffered the injury later in the second quarter and tried to walk back to the locker room but ultimately could not make it all the way and ended up taking the cart to the locker room. He then was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, which unfortunately could be a bad sign but the hope is perhaps it’s just precautionary.

Very unfortunate for Hall who was really starting to come on strong and was making his case, and perhaps was the favorite at the time, for Offensive Rookie of the Year, having adding to his case with a 62-yard touchdown run. Michael Carter will now be back as the lead back for the Jets.

