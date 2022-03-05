Breece Hall outruns Ezekiel Elliott in 40-yard dash Simulcam

Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall outruns Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in 40-yard dash on NFL Scouting Combine's Simulcam. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

