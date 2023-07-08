Breece Hall named Jets’ offensive X-factor for 2023

The Jets went all-in this season in the hopes of making a playoff push by bolstering the offense with quarterback Aaron Rodgers along with adding receivers such as Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman. But it’s a returning player that could be a key to the Jets’ success in moving the football.

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports recently shared his choices for offensive X-factors for each team in 2023. For the Jets, it’s a player that could have been Offensive Rookie of the Year if it wasn’t for his injury: running back Breece Hall.

Here’s what Dubin had to say about Hall:

Hall looked like he was fully breaking out as a star early last season, only to tear his ACL in Week 7. In his final three-plus games, Hall carried 59 times for 351 yards (5.95 per carry) and four touchdowns, while adding six receptions for an additional 117 yards. None of the other backs in New York’s stable (Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, Israel Abanikanda) can match his ceiling, and in the style of offense New York is using, it’s important to have a player who can make just one cut, hit the crease and take off toward the end zone. (We’ve also seen how important that threat can be to Aaron Rodgers’ success over these past few years.)

The Jets have reportedly been doing their homework on former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Otherwise, they didn’t make any splashes at the position, so for now, it’s Hall at the top, at least when he is healthy. Even if the Jets were to sign Cook, it would allow them to take their time with Hall and eventually create a one-two punch of Cook and Hall. Either way, Hall can still be a key piece for the Jets in their quest to finally end their playoff drought.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire