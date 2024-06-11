Breece Hall: Lower-body issue not really a concern, Jets are being cautious

Unlike teammates Aaron Rodgers and Haason Reddick, running back Breece Hall joined the Jets at their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Hall isn't on the field with the other Jets who reported for work, however. Head coach Robert Saleh said that Hall is not practicing because of a lower-body issue that the running back downplayed during a press conference.

"It’s not really a concern to be honest," Hall said, via SNY. "I’m just focused on continuing to get better and just still keep building my body up for the season. I could practice right now, I feel great, but the coaches are real cautious with me and I appreciate them for that."

Hall sounded confident that he'll be at full speed for training camp and said he's looking forward to the team's opener on Monday night against the 49ers. He said 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey "sets the standard" for NFL backs and that he wants to see how he measures up.

"It's exciting just to see where I stand and really let everybody see my full talent now that I'm healthy," Hall said.

Hall had 1,585 yards on 299 touches for the Jets last season. The hope for the AFC East club is that pairing that production with Rodgers will result in a much more potent offense overall.