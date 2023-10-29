Breece Hall goes 50 yards to put Jets up 7-3

Jets running back Breece Hall added another big play to his resume late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Giants.

Hall took a checkdown from Zach Wilson and weaved his way through the Giants defense for a 50-yard touchdown. It's the third straight week with a touchdown for Hall and the Jets now lead 7-3 as a result.

The Jets offense got off to a rough start as Wilson was stripped of the ball on a sack by Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jihad Ward recovered to set the Giants up in scoring position. They couldn't pick up a first down, however, and settled for a field goal.

The only Giants first down so far came on a penalty by the Jets and they'll try for better offensive results in the second quarter.