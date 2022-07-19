It looks like rookie running back Breece Hall won’t be a holdout from Jets training camp after all.

Hall is the only unsigned member of the team’s 2022 draft class, but that should be changing soon. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hall is at the Jets facility and is expected to sign his four-year contract with the team in time to report to camp with the rest of the team’s rookies on Tuesday.

Hall is one of several early second-round picks who have not signed. Texans safety Jalen Pitre, who went a pick behind Hall at No. 37 overall, got three guaranteed years in his deal and the players taken immediately ahead of him will be looking for the same deal with their teams.

Once Hall is officially under contract, he’ll join Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, and La'Mical Perine as backfield options for the Jets.

Breece Hall is expected to sign with Jets Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk