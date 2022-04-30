Breece Hall eager to produce with Jets' Michael Carter: 'I was the best running back in this draft'

Breece Hall cropped 10/23/21

Former Iowa State running back Breece Hall waited an extra 24 hours to hear his name called, but he ultimately saw a dream come true Friday when the Jets traded up in the second round and selected him with the 2022 NFL Draft's No. 36 overall pick.

Hall, who later appeared on the stage in Las Vegas after a media availability from his hotel room, revealed that New York "tried to trade into the first round to get me and it didn't go through, so it was kind of a bummer," but he found his way to Gang Green when all was said and done.

"Well, I was the best running back in this draft," Hall said on stage when asked what he will bring to his new team. "So a three-down back who can do it all and not only a great person on the field but a great person off the field."



The 5-foot-11, 217-pounder clocked a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine after a three-year career at Iowa State.

A two-time consensus All-American with the Cyclones from 2019-21, Hall took 718 carries for 3,941 yards (5.5 average) and 50 touchdowns in 36 games.

Hall, who added 82 receptions for 734 yards (9.0 average) and six touchdowns, is eager to get going in a Jets offense that includes first-round wide receiver pick Garrett Wilson (No. 10 overall, Ohio State) and other young talents around second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.



"I know that it's running back friendly," Hall said with a smile, when he met with the media over Zoom from his hotel room. "So just being able to touch the ball a lot have a lot of opportunities, that's all I need."

Hall enters a room of running backs that includes Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine as the Jets' offseason progresses.

Carter, a rookie during the 2021 season, flashed with 147 rushes for 639 yards (4.4 average) and four touchdowns in 14 games (11 starts).



Hall, whom NFL.com compares to former Chicago Bears (2008-15) and Jets (2016-17) running back Matt Forte, sees the potential for a dynamic duo.

"Just seeing what he did last year and seeing what he did at North Carolina, I got to watch his game a lot," Hall said of Carter. "Just watched how he was a bruiser, but also, he can make you miss. So I think I could come in and complement him really well.

"And I just can't wait to get in there and learn from him, you know? Just for me to ask him questions whenever I need to and for him to kind of teach me the ins and outs of being the running back for the Jets."