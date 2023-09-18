Breece Hall complains about usage after getting only four touches

The Jets had only 10 points, 215 yards, 12 first downs and committed four turnovers in a one-sided game that favored the Cowboys on Sunday.

Despite having Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, quarterback Zach Wilson led the team with five scrambles for 36 yards. Hall had four carries for 9 yards and Cook only four for 7 as the team's running backs combined for 24 yards on 10 carries.

Hall was not happy with his lack of chances afterward.

“I mean, I only had four touches,” Hall said. “That’s why we struggled. But it is what it is. We just got down early today and kind of just abandoned the run. I feel like with any team that type of stuff happens, that’s how it is. You feel like you've got to get back in the game and stuff like that. It just slips away. So that’s what it was.”

Hall gained 127 yards on 10 carries in the season opener, including an 83-yard run.

On Sunday, he tied his career low for carries in a game, had his career low rushing yards in a game and had the lowest per rush average in his career.

“I can do something with it whenever I touch it," Hall said. "It’s just, they had a good D-Line today and our O-Line had its hands full and everything. I feel like we just didn’t get going today. We abandoned the run early, so that’s just what it was.”

The Jets had only 46 offensive plays.