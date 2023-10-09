Breece Hall: Better coach and better team won on Sunday

After the Jets beat the Broncos 31-21 on Sunday, it was clear they took great delight in getting a win for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was fired as the Broncos head coach during his first season on the job and was ridiculed by new Broncos head coach Sean Payton for doing perhaps the worst coaching job in the history of the NFL. Hackett got a game ball from head coach Robert Saleh and love from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on social media before a number of players told reporters how much it meant for them to win for Hackett.

Running back Breece Hall was one of those players and he had a heavy hand in the win. Hall ran for 177 yards and had a 72-yard touchdown that earned praise from many around the Jets, but he said his thoughts were on Hackett.

“It was good today,” Hall said, via SNY.tv. “It was good mostly for coach Hackett. I wasn’t really worried about myself today, we wanted to come in and get a win for him and we did that. The better coach and the better team won.”

Hall's running made Hackett's job easier on Sunday and one imagines the coordinator will keep calling his number early and often in the coming weeks in order to keep the Jets on the right side of the scoreboard.