Breece Hall again flashes promise of being ‘special’ player for Jets

With 191 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, Breece Hall showed the promise that has many believing the Jets running back could be one of the best in the NFL.

“Breece was awesome,” head coach Robert Saleh said after the win, “both in the run game and the pass game. Had a chance to blow it open even more, we just let some things get away from us in the second half that kept us from getting in a good four-minute offense where we could run the ball.”

On the day, Hall rushed for 95 yards – his first game with more than 50 yards on the ground in six weeks – on 20 carries and had 96 yards on 12 receptions with two touchdowns on the ground.

“Credit Breece, he’s been putting in the work, he’s been chomping at the bit, to be more involved in any way he can, and it was good,” the head coach said on Monday, adding it was “awesome” to see him get over 30 touches in the game.

“It’s deserved. He’s one of our best playmakers and then we got to do everything we can to find a way to get him the football,” Saleh said. “...With Breece, he’s a special talent, like I said, just trying to find ways to get him the ball as best we can.”

Hall credited the Jets’ coaches for being “able to get me in good spots to get the ball in space” and sticking with him the entire game.

“It’s a blessing that they still have faith in me after having a big knee injury and everything and still believe I’m the guy. It means a lot to me,” he said.

The big play came on a 36-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that credited the second-year back with 31 rushing yards over expected on the play. It was his fourth carry with over 30 RYOE on the season, tops in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

“It was a perfect play. I kind of knew just from the front they were in and everything,” Hall said on Sunday. “I knew it was going to be a good play, I didn’t know if it was going to be a touchdown. It was just cool to see how [offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett] drew up a perfect play and how we were able to execute it.”

That explosiveness isn’t lost on Hall’s teammates.

"He's so special, man, he's the best in the league," wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “I can't for the world to be able to see that. This was like a glimpse of that [Sunday]. I feel like there's a lot more of where that came from, man he’s so special and it’s effortless. He’s got it.”

Tight end Tyler Conklin said that with Hall and Wilson, “you get the ball in their hands, and they can turn something into nothing,”

“That’s huge for us as an offense right now, to be able to check it down to Breece or something and a five-yard catch becomes 20, 30, whatever it is. Obviously, he’s a special player, we know that, and we need him to keep doing that,” Conklin said.

Getting Hall and Wilson, who had nine catches for 76 yards on 15 targets in the win, more consistent touches is something the Jets have to do better in 2024.

“From a coaching standpoint, putting ourselves in position to be successful, be a little more patient if we have to,” Saleh said about the offense. “Finding ways to get [Hall] the ball. I thought we did that today. We were deliberate in trying to get him and Garrett the ball. That’s about it. Just getting the ball in space.